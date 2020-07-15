Antique World Mall
After over 10 years of winning the Best Vintage Store category, it’s safe to say Boise loves Antique World Mall. The 30,000-square-foot property houses countless finds. From mid-century modern to Victorian style, Antique World Mall has it all—it’s truly a vintage lover’s dream. Don’t be surprised if “just browsing” turns into finding your next treasure. antiqueworldmall.com
2nd Place: Atomic Treasures, facebook.com/atomictreasures
3rd Place: Eclectic curio, facebook.com/eclecticcurio1