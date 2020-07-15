Edwards Greenhouse
Gardening dreams come true at Edwards Greenhouse, which is managed by a fourth-generation Edward. The greenhouse has been blessing the Treasure Valley with its special selection of plants since 1930, when most of its stock was vegetables. Since then Edwards Greenhouse has expanded its range to include a unique variety of greenery that is sure to bring a smile to any plant-lover’s face. edwardsgreenhouse.com
2nd Place: Zamzows, zamzows.com
3rd Place: North End Organic Nursery, northendnursery.com