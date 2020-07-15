Idaho Humane Society
The Idaho Humane Society is the largest and oldest animal welfare organization and veterinary charity in Idaho. The nonprofit uses donations to advocate for the welfare of animals and promote humane education, awareness and compassion. It offers comprehensive adoption programs and its shelter takes a no-kill approach. This is all thanks to the over 1,200 volunteers who are the backbone of the organization. idahohumanesociety.org
2nd Place: Women’s & Children’s Alliance, wcaboise.org
3rd Place: Boise Bicycle Project, boisebicycleproject.org