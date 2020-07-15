Caliente Salon
Caliente Salon has ousted Graeber & Company for Best Hair Salon after more than a 5 year run. Caliente Salon’s attentive stylists have been servicing Treasure Valley residents with hair care, nail decoration, makeup application and piercings for 25 years. Also advertised is community service in donated haircuts to those utilizing shelter and similar organizations services. calientesalon.net
2nd Place: Graeber & Company, graeberandcompany.com
3rd Place: Rain Salon & Spa, rainsalonandspa.org/index.html