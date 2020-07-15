RC Willey
Everyone knows the commercial but do you know that the store has been selling furniture, appliances, flooring and electronics for over 80 years? People also love RC Willey for its customer service, huge selection and quick delivery service. Plus, the store always has great deals and from noon-4 p.m. every day, and you can get a free drink and hot dog while you shop. rcwilley.com
2nd Place: Ricochet Home Consignment, ricochetboise.com
3rd Place: Scandinavian Designs, stores.scandinaviandesigns.com