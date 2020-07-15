The Basque Market
The Basque Block is among Boise’s most legendary districts. It’s the epicenter of Jaialdi and the annual San Inazio Festival. In the warmer months, visitors to the block may find someone looming over a broad steel pan in the street, the whole affair billowing steam and the scent of paella. That’s just a taste of what makes The Basque Market such a treasure. It’s full of Basque wines, olives and other foodstuffs, as well as some of the best prepared foods in town—and is this year’s winner for Best Ethnic Market. thebasquemarket.com
2nd Place: Campos Market
3rd Place: Das Alpenhaus Delikatessen, alpenhausdelillc.com