Flying M Coffee
The Treasure Valley has been sipping on Flying M’s legendary coffee for nearly 30 years. The coffee beans are slow roasted in small batches using the same 12-kilogram purple Diedrich drum roaster as was first used in 1995. Signature blends are created by the team in the historic downtown Nampa location, and it is proud to roast coffee for cafés and retailers throughout the Northwest. flyingmcoffee.com
2nd Place: Dawson Taylor Coffee Roasters, dawsontaylor.com
3rd Place: Hyde Perk Coffee House, facebook.com/hydeperkcoffee