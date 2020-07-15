Support Local Journalism


Goody’s Soda Fountain

As its name implies, Goody’s Soda Fountain offers more than just the best candy in Boise. Sundaes, splits and espresso are featured among the traditional sweet and sour chewy candies and the handmade chocolates. Milk chocolate covered seafoam, dipped cherries, and of course, chocolate-coated potato chips complement other favorites like caramels and dark chocolates. goodyssodafountain.com

2nd Place: Lee’s Candies, leescandies.com

3rd Place: The Chocolat Bar, thechocolatbar.com

