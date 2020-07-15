Goody’s Soda Fountain
As its name implies, Goody’s Soda Fountain offers more than just the best candy in Boise. Sundaes, splits and espresso are featured among the traditional sweet and sour chewy candies and the handmade chocolates. Milk chocolate covered seafoam, dipped cherries, and of course, chocolate-coated potato chips complement other favorites like caramels and dark chocolates. goodyssodafountain.com
2nd Place: Lee’s Candies, leescandies.com
3rd Place: The Chocolat Bar, thechocolatbar.com