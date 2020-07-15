Payette Brewing Co.
Nothing is better than adventure and beer, and Payette Brewing has a passion for both. Luxuriate in its beautiful array of craft beers that include IPAs, stouts, ales and lagers. Their unique brews pair nicely with the excursions the brewers put together, such as the Rafts & Drafts trip. Its tap room is perfect for taking a load off by enjoying a cold one with friends. payettebrewing.com/beer
2nd Place: Barbarian Brewing, barbarianbrewing.com/about-us
3rd Place: Western Collective, westerncollective.beer