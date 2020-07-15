Rediscovered Books
Even when times were tough for bookstores around the country, Rediscovered Books stayed relevant. Today, it’s an important fixture of downtown Boise. Not only has the shop persevered and adapted through a changing industry, it also survived the 2008 recession and the months-long shutdowns that have occurred with COVID-19. Book lovers can check out the website or physical locations to buy hard copy and audio books and find information on over 30 book clubs served by the bookstore. Rediscovered Books doesn’t just sell books. It buys used ones at its Once and Future Books location. Rediscovered Books also publishes nonfiction books that have a hyperlocal focus on the Treasure Valley. rdbooks.org
2nd Place: Barnes & Noble, barnesandnoble.com
3rd Place: Bent Corners Used Books, bentcornersbooks.com