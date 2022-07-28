BEST ALL-AROUND RESTAURANT
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
The “see or be seen” patio beckons yielding into a cooler yet bright lofty interior with an old world feel. The expansive bar and welcoming energy prepare you for an excellent, locally-sourced meal. What else do you need? bardenay.com
Finalists: Fork boisefork.com, Paddles Up Poké paddlesuppoke.com
BEST BAKERY
PASTRY PERFECTION
Stumble back to a 1940s old-school bakery cafe where the carbs are too cool for school and the cakes, cookies, Danish, and bread are fresh out of the oven. Go already. Take a grandparent. Have a coffee, stay a while. pastryperfection.com
Finalists: Janjou Pâtisserie janjou.com, Zeppole zeppolebakery.com
BEST BASQUE
BAR GERNIKA
Put away a Solomo, Lamb Grinder, and throw down some croquetas and you will be looking just like a well-fed local in no time. Make sure to wash it all down with their Kalimotxo drink and Basque rice pudding for dessert. bargernika.com
Finalists: Epi’s A Basque Restaurant episabasquerestaurant.com, The Basque Market thebasquemarket.com
BEST BBQ
Bodacious Pig Barbecue
Joel and Tricia Anderson know their ‘que. Pit master Joel has more than a decade of experience smoking meats. He takes care of the back of the house while Tricia, with a background in culinary arts, takes care of the front. bodaciouspig.com
Finalists: BBQ4LIFE bbq4life.net, GOODWOOD BARBECUE RESTAURANT goodwoodbbq.com
BEST BISCUITS
BISCUIT & HOGS
Go hungry and not dieting, please. Chicken and waffles, eggs every way to Sunday. Biscuits and fat stacks and French Toast, and did we say biscuits? Dear lordy Lord, thank you for making bacon. biscuitandhogs.com
Finalists: Capri capriboise.com Tupelo Honey tupelohoneycafe.com
BEST BREAKFAST
THE GRIDDLE
People stand and wait in line to sit and eat breakfast here. Why? Because Pecan Crepes with Bacon Caramel, a two cream cheese-filled crepes entree topped with chopped Pecans and homemade bacon caramel sauce lives there. thegriddle.com
Finalists: Goldy’s goldysbreakfastbistro.com, Joe Momma’s Breakfast Eatery joemommaseatery.com
BEST BRUNCH
BACON Boise
Candied bacon and loads of bacon variants are a huge part of the fun, but go sit in a tree-filled New Orleans-style courtyard and observe the beautiful people go by as you eat some righteous cinnamon buns piled high with…bacon. baconboise.com
Finalists: Fork boisefork.com, Huck House Brunchette brunchette.com
BEST BUFFET
IDAHO PIZZA COMPANY
Big buffets, snappy salad bars, popping pizzas, and loads of socially distanced space for big families to free roam their kids equals “show me the buffet” delirium where you go, grab, sit, eat and repeat the process. And it’s all affordably delicious. idahopizzacompany.com
Finalists: City Buffet citybuffetboise.com, Madhuban Indian Cuisine madhubanindiancuisine.com
BEST BURGER
BOISE FRY COMPANY
Bison burger? Beef burger? And how many kinds of French fries to accompany? You have entered the carnivore zone where casual dining meets perfectly wrought meat sandwiches that make you glad you live in Boise. boisefrycompany.com
Finalists: Big Jud’s bigjuds.com, Sid’s Garage sidsgarage.com
BEST BUSINESS LUNCH
Tie: BARDENAY RESTAURANT & DISTILLERY, COTTONWOOD GRILLE
Bardenay rocks for casual flair, and Cottonwood Grille is where more conservative deals likely go down. Pick your spot, and know wherever you go the food will be great with ample space to wheel that deal. bardenay.com, cottonwoodgrille.com
Finalist: Fork boisefork.com
BEST CALDWELL RESTAURANT
AMANO
High-functioning Mexican gourmet farm-to-table fabulousness plus craft cocktails made with no sugary fake mixers! Can we suggest their addictive Baja Fish Tacos served with special Habanero pickled dressing to start? You won’t miss California anymore. amanorestaurante.com
Finalists: Indian Creek Steakhouse indiancreeksteakhouse.com, Paddles Up Poké paddlesuppoke.com
BEST CATERING COMPANY
KANAK ATTACK CATERING
Tiki Polynesian cuisine meets your belly in Kanak Attack. The attention to authentic flavors is spot on. Loads of options: You can order Michael’s Luau to Hawaiian Pit BBQ or play super safe and get the Idaho BBQ. kanak.co
Finalists: Life’s Kitchen lifeskitchen.org, Wild Plum Events wildplumevents.com
BEST CHINESE FOOD
YEN CHING RESTAURANT
The General’s Mushrooms, perfect NYC-style old-school egg rolls, dim sum galore and plenty of noodles, rice, and assorted proteins combined in the town’s go-to best Chinese spot. Great cocktails too. yenchingboise.com
Finalists: Golden Star facebook.com/goldenstarboise/, Red Pavilion Mandarin Cuisine redpavi.com
BEST CURBSIDE/CARRY-OUT/DRIVE-THRU
WESTSIDE DRIVE-IN
Baked potatoes made of ice cream? The best fried tidbits like onion rings, pickles and French fries anywhere? Burgers, dogs and even gourmet high falutin’ prime rib… and it’s great? Sign us up, in our car please. To go. westsidedrivein.com
Finalists: Big Bun Drive-In bigbundrivein.com, Chick-fil-A chick-fil-a.com
BEST DELI/SUB/SANDWICH SHOP
LEMON TREE CO.
Sandwich making as an art and a calling is where Lemon Tree stands. They appeal to a wide swath—Vegans to not so vegetarian—all rave about Curried Bahn Mi sammies to their PB&J, as specialty sandwiches and well crafted lemonades make lunchtime fun. lemontreeboise.com
Finalists: Cobby’s cobbys.com, Hugo’s Deli hugosdeli.com
BEST DESSERT
The STIL
The STIL folks create small batch ice cream flavors from real Idaho dairy, in creative and ingenious creamy vegan options from oat and coconut, plus their amazing and famous booze infused creations for the grownups. ilovethestil.com
Finalists: Crumbl Cookies crumblcookies.com, Janjou Pâtisserie janjou.com
BEST DINING EXPERIENCE
BARBACOA GRILL
Enter the dark expansive building, be seated at a comfy table. You look out and see water and then feel eyes following you. A righteous grill menu with appetizers galore is handed to you. The night is young. You still have to check out their famous bathrooms. barbacoa-boise.com
Finalists: Chandlers Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood chandlersboise.com, KIN kinboise.com
BEST DINNER UNDER $10
TIN ROOF TACOS
Two Texas sisters created this homesick hometown spot to get a proper taco fix. Fresh ingredients and the right size to sample an assortment, before you know if you will be fixin’ to try them all. Y’all don’t forget the queso and chips. tinrooftacos.com
Finalists: Cupbop cupbop.com, Tango’s Empanadas tangos-empanadas.com
BEST DOUGHNUT SHOP
GURU DONUTS
Plain Jane donuts are the best and we are tired of them being all gone when we get there. Just get a classic Guru chocolate or a myriad of inventive cleverly named fried dough delights, chase it down with one of their righteous lattes. Rinse. Repeat. OM. gurudonuts.com
Finalists: Country Donut & Egyptian Cuisine and Market restaurantji.com/id/boise/country-donut-/, D.K. Donuts m.facebook.com/pages/DK-Donuts/115725705123441
BEST EAGLE RESTAURANT
BARDENAY RESTAURANT & DISTILLERY
The distillery and restaurant are doppelgangers of the Boise downtown location, but with a really different warm and inviting vibe and the familiar menu and cocktail creations that keep this place humming all the time. bardenay.com
Finalists: Coyne’s Restaurant & Bar coynesrestaurant.com, Crave Kitchen & Bar cravekitchenbar.com
BEST FAMILY-FRIENDLY DINING
SMOKY MOUNTAIN PIZZERIA GRILL
A huge menu, friendly comfortable vibe and space for the children to be themselves, you have arrived at the perfect pizza and family spot for so many food options. Even the pickiest of eaters will find something. smokymountainpizza.com
Finalists: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers redrobin.com Yogurtz Grill yogurtz.webflow.io
BEST FARM 2 FORK RESTAURANT
FORK
Fork puts it right on the wall where you enter the cool building, all the ingredients sourced from local vendors and artisan dairies, cheesemakers and bakers. Their menu reflects the bounty of Idaho’s sustainable farms that take pride in their produce and products. boisefork.com
Finalists: Bittercreek Alehouse bittercreekalehouse.com, The Lively thelivelyboise.com
BEST FINE DINING
CHANDLERS PRIME STEAKS & FINE SEAFOOD
Rex Chandler said: ‘When we opened in Boise in 2007, I surmised that it would be better to be a prime steakhouse that serves good fish than a seafood restaurant that serves a good steak. … I’ve seen it change and evolve. Often, I spend as much money on seafood as I do on meat…”chandlersboise.com
Finalists: Barbacoa barbacoa-boise.com, Petite 4 eatatpetite4.com
BEST FOOD TRUCK
MAD MAC
Start with the mother five-cheese sauce then add some proteins and toppings galore for clever combos and serve this Mad Mac dish in a handy to-go cup, and you have one of the tastiest lunch or dinner-to-go meals in the city. madmacboise.com
FInalists: Coned Pizza conedpizza.com, Kilted Kod thekiltedkod.com
BEST FRIES
BOISE FRY COMPANY
The humble French fry has so many possibilities, and BFC has explored them all with different frying oils (duck fat is a revelation) to cuts of potato and types of potato yielding everyone’s go-to comfort crisp dippable favorite. #addictive boisefrycompany.com
Finalists: Brixx Craft House brixxcrafthouse.com, Highlands Hollow Brewhouse highlandshollow.com
BEST FROZEN TREAT
FANCI FREEZ – BURGERS AND SHAKES
The cool outside patio with the drive-thru lane always popping means one thing: They know how to serve up the soft serve and cool drinks along with diner staples like burgers and fries. The kids love this place, it’s easy to find, and the reputation since 1947 is well earned. fancifreez.com
Finalists: Stella’s Ice Cream stellasicecream.com, The STIL ilovethestil.com
BEST GLUTEN-FREE
LEMON TREE CO.
You’ve searched high and low for a gluten-free zone where the food tastes great, the options plentiful and even those in your circle who can do the gluten say, “wow-this tastes amazing.” Lemon Tree is that happy magical place to satisfy us all. lemontreeboise.com
Finalists: Álavita alavitaboise.com, Paddles Up Poké paddlesuppoke.com
BEST INDIAN FOOD
MADHUBAN INDIAN CUISINE
A killer buffet and all the classics, from paneer to pakoras with entrees served with Indian basmati rice. Order your curry dish “Mild, Medium, Boise Hot, New York Hot, and Bombay Hot.” You may also ask from number 1 to 5 spicy, too. madhubanindiancuisine.com
Finalists: Bombay Grill bombayboise.com, Taj Mahal Homestyle Indian and Pakistani Cuisine tajmahalofboise.com
BEST ITALIAN FOOD
LUCIANO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Old school Tuscan-inspired family style Italian restaurant Luciano’s is another “get there early” spot where locally sourced classics and portions exceed expectations. lucianosboise.com
Finalists: Álavita alavitaboise.com, Gino’s Italian Ristorante-Bar ginosmeridian.com
BEST JAPANESE FOOD
KYOTO JAPANESE RESTAURANT
Kyoto is a favorite Teppanyaki and sushi restaurant here in town. Chef Remy and the other chefs demonstrate their knife and fire skills while cooking from-scratch meals for you table-side Wednesday through Sunday. kyotoboise.com
Finalists: Fujiyama fujiyamaboise.com, Sakana Japanese Sushi & Steak sakanaid.com
BEST KOREAN
CUPBOP IDAHO
Cupbop owners Jung Song and Dok Kwon had a vision, along with tasty sweet potato noodles and a 1-10 spice ranking for a bowl of guaranteed delish. Mark Cuban invested and this Utah-based company is expanding like crazy. cupbop.com
Finalists: Gangnam Restaurant gangnamrestaurantid.com, Magnificent Garden themagnificentgarden.com
BEST KUNA RESTAURANT
ENRIQUE’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Happy hour menu from 3-5 Tuesday to Friday, Thursday through Saturday drink specials and fresh ingredients for the past 24 years makes Enrique’s a solid choice, but plan ahead as it’s always busy. enriqueskuna.com
Finalists: Latte Da lattedakuna.com, Rice Works riceworksboise.com
BEST LATE NIGHT DINING
PIE HOLE
The hungries can come late in the evening and luckily there’s a special slice of pizza just for that, Pie Hole is a seven-day a week Boise institution, with one nearby the BSU campus too. They know what they’re doing. pieholeusa.com
Finalists: Bittercreek Alehouse bittercreekalehouse.com, Reef /places.singleplatform.com/reef/menu
BEST LOCAL COFFEE SHOP
FLYING M COFFEE
Coffee crafted with love, wit and wisdom and a side of local art? Yes, and there’s even a cool gift shop and great greeting card selection so you can buy locally made jewelry, plus books, socks and more while munching on a house-made pastry. flyingmcoffee.com
Finalists: Alchemist Coffee alchemistcoffee.com, Push & Pour pushandpour.com
BEST MEAL FOR THE MONEY
TIN ROOF TACOS
Order up some street tacos and queso, perhaps a beer on tap and catch up on the game, or simply enjoy the outdoor patio shaded by trees and thank the Texas taco sisters for thinking of Boise to set up shop. tinrooftacos.com
Finalists: Casablanca Cuban Grill casablancacubangrill.com, Das Alpenhaus Delikatessen alpenhausdelillc.com
BEST MEDITERRANEAN
MAZZAH MEDITERRANEAN GRILL
Mazzah’s Gyro is perfection, their dolmades made with love and their plates and salads are something to OPA! about. Since the Greek festival cannot go on indefinitely, we always have Mazzah when the Hellenic food craving hits.
Finalists: Sofia’s Greek Bistro sofiasgreekbistro.com, The Goodness Land Middle Eastern & Mediterranean Food Restaurant thegoodnessland.com
BEST MERIDIAN RESTAURANT
EPI’S A BASQUE RESTAURANT
Rich family history defines Epi’s, named for Maria Epifania (Epi) Lamiquis-Inchausti but this review sums it up: “The food was outstanding. Succulent entrees, fresh crusty bread, family-style side dishes and green apple bread pudding… We felt truly lucky to find Epi’s…” episabasquerestaurant.com
Finalists: Biscuit & Hogs biscuitandhogs.com, Kahootz Steak & Alehouse kahootzsteak.com
BEST MEXICAN FOOD
ANDRADE’S RESTAURANTE MEXICANO
Go for the classics, but never skip their cheese fondues, a version of Queso Fundido, an addictive cheese filling with grilled vegetables or chorizo, served with fresh handmade flour tortillas that will change you forever. Plan ahead, the spot is always packed. andradesrestaurant.com
Finalists: El Gallo Giro gallogiroboise.com, Jalapeno’s Bar & Grill jalapenosidaho.com
BEST MIMOSA
GOLDY’S BREAKFAST BISTRO
It’s a MAN-mosa baby for Goldy’s, a generous pour of a variety of mimosa variations, but do try their house Goldy’s Sunrise Mimosa, a blend of fresh orange juice, mango, guava and a touch of cranberry. goldysbreakfastbistro.com
Finalists: Blue Bench Brunchette brunchette.com/menu, Huck House Brunchette brunchette.com/menu
BEST NAMPA RESTAURANT
BRICK 29 BISTRO
Brick 29 Bistro comfort classic and culinary experience is a locally-grown masterclass of the freshest ingredients with fun chef takes, including a no miss Deconstructed German Cake. Steaks, seafood appetizers and a menu sure to please all. brick29.com
Finalists: Holy Cow Idaho! holycowidaho.com, Paddles Up Pokè paddlesuppoke.com
BEST NEW RESTAURANT
WEPA CAFE
Owner Art Robinson tells us: “Our signature dishes are Pernil, a slow roasted pork shoulder that marinates in garlic and oregano and Arroz con Pollo, a chicken and rice casserole dish that is the definition of comfort food. Another is Mofongo, which is mashed green plantain that we mix with Chicharrons and garlic butter. Delicious!” wepaprcuisine.com
Finalists: Coyne’s Restaurant & Bar coynesrestaurant.com, The Lively thelivelyboise.com
BEST OUTDOOR DINING
THE SANDBAR PATIO BAR & GRILL
Shareable dishes like tapas platter, Surf Shack Tacos or Veggie Rolls are perfect to enjoy at their outdoor patio bar and grill located along the stunning Boise Greenbelt and the Boise River. riversideboise.com/feast/sandbar-patio-grill/
Finalists: Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery bardenay.com, Cottonwood Grille cottonwoodgrille.com
BEST PIZZA
IDAHO PIZZA COMPANY
The right thickness of crust, the myriad of toppings and the fun way they get you in to sample all of their pizzas is why Idaho Pizza Company always has a packed lot during lunchtime and dinner. idahopizzacompany.com
Finalists: Flying Pie Pizzeria flyingpie.com, The Wylder thewylderboise.com
BEST POKé
PADDLES UP POKÉ
Their legendary bestseller is the Bogus Basin, fresh tuna, salmon, crab, Piranha sauce, avocado, seaweed salad, cucumber, ginger, onions, crispy onions, Unagi sauce, spicy aioli, green onions, tobiko, and sesame seeds. Ask for it in a bowl, sushi burrito, or make it a salad. paddlesuppoke.com
Finalists: Brixx Craft House brixxcrafthouse.com, Poké Bowl pokebowlmeridian.com
BEST RIBS
GOODWOOD BARBECUE COMPANY
Daily lunch specials, perfect onion rings and a righteous appetizer menu, coleslaw and creamed corn Texas-style, southern-style lemonade, and the best melt-in-your-mouth barbecue around, do not wear tight-waisted pants to this Boise gem. goodwoodbbq.com
Finalists: Bodacious Pig Barbecue bodaciouspig.com, Rib Shack Barbecue ribshackbbq.com
BEST ROMANTIC RESTAURANT
CHANDLERS PRIME STEAKS & FINE SEAFOOD
Lighting, live jazz, and perfect service: Rex Chandler said: “Service is our hallmark...The cuisine has to be excellent… The difference in the restaurant businesses is the level of service and hospitality and that sincere feeling of warmth and welcoming in a professional manner.” chandlersboise.com
Finalists: Barbacoa Grill barbacoa-boise.com, Melting Pot meltingpot.com
BEST SALAD BAR
IDAHO PIZZA COMPANY
A reasonably priced fresh fun spot to get your veggies on along with a nice slice of pizza. This local family restaurant has amazing deals at lunch and a fully tricked-out salad bar old-school style with lots of everything. idahopizzacompany.com
Finalists: Lock, Stock & Barrel lsbboise.com, Tucanos Brazilian Grill tucanos.com
BEST SEAFOOD RESTAURANT
FRESH OFF THE HOOK
Entrepreneur David Bassiri has run this spot with a Northwest feel for years. His menu includes Smoky Yukon-Style Salmon, Manila Clam Steamers, Seafood Fettuccine, and Halibut Bruschetta to name a few. freshoffthehookseafood.com
Finalists: Chandlers Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood chandlersboise.com, Lucky Fins Seafood Grill-Meridian luckyfinsrestaurant.com/bestmeridianseafoodrestauant
BEST STEAKHOUSE
CHANDLERS PRIME STEAKS & FINE SEAFOOD
Rex Chandler said it best: “I think our Delmonico — which is the filet, but with the bone in—gives you not only the tenderness of the filet — but all the texture, all that sinew that connects the filet with the bone is where all the flavor is. And it just is really yummy. A real specialty cut.” chandlersboise.com
Finalists: Barbacoa Grill barbacoa-boise.com, Texas Roadhouse texasroadhouse.com
BEST SUSHI
YOI TOMO SUSHI AND GRILL
Did someone say “all you can eat Sushi?” Why Yoi Tomo did and the price is right at under $32 a person for all.the.sushi. Plan ahead, as it is always busy. yoitomo.us
Finalists: Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant fujiyamaboise.com, Sakana Japanese Sushi & Steak House sakanaid.com
BEST THAI FOOD
PAD THAI HOUSE
The place is always packed for good reason. Fresh Thai classics and inventive Thai dishes are all part of the daily servings. You must order the Pad Thai or their Keto dieter’s delight, the chicken or beef Larb Salad. boisepadthaihouse.com
Finalists: Mai Thai Restaurant maithaigroup.com, Sa-Wad-Dee Thai Restaurant sawaddeethai.com
BEST VEGAN FOOD
LEMON TREE CO.
An excellent vegan and veggie selection with creative sandwiches like Massaman Curry Bahn Mi and a beet salad made with vegan feta cheese that is a bestseller. Don’t forget to order a lemonade. lemontreeboise.com
Finalists: Mai Thai maithaigroup.com, Wild Root wildrootcafe.com
BEST VEGETARIAN FOOD
KIBROM’S ETHIOPIAN & ERITREAN FOOD
Kibrom places a heavy emphasis on farm-to-table fresh vegan and vegetarian cuisine, as you explore the spices and flavors of East African cuisine and Ethiopian and Eritrean food made by a local family. kibromsfood.com
Finalists: Lemon Tree Co. lemontreeboise.com, Wild Root wildrootcafe.com
BEST WINE LIST
BODOVINO
Order a charcuterie platter and Bodovino’s tasting tour of the world and enjoy a sampling of 144 bottles of wines by the glass through their Wine Emotion machines, or choose from over 200 wines by the bottle. bodovinoevents.com
Finalists: Chandlers Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood chandlersboise.com, Swirl Wine Shop & Lounge swirl-wine-shop-lounge.business.site