Gaston’s
Opened in 2006, Gaston’s makes a variety of breads, like baguettes, artisan loaves, rolls, buns and sandwich loaves, and an equal amount of delicious pastries, from crosaints to scones and breakfast breads.
“We are very thankful for all the business and the love the city of Boise has shown us lately,” said owner Mathieu Choux.
Choux moved to Boise in 2001 to open his restaurant Café de Paris and started making bread because he said he couldn’t find good bread anywhere. He said the more he baked, the more passionate he got. Choux eventually closed the restaurant to bake full time, and Gaston’s now provides baked goods to a number of businesses around town.
Setting them apart from the other bakeries, Gaston’s mills its own flour in house. Choux said that the mill resembles a stone mill and it only requires one pass, creating flour that’s healthier and has better flavors. gastonsbakery.com
Zeppole Baking Company
Zeppole makes around 45 different products and has a lot of new ones on the way. Its banana bread and sourdough are the most popular items, and it ships the banana bread all over the country. Currently the bakery is working on adding cannolis, granola bars, crossiants, tres leches cakes and lasagnas to bake at home.
The bakery uses flour that’s grown and milled in Idaho and prefers to hire people from marginalized communities, making it a truly local operation. Zeppole has long been a favorite in the Treasure Valley area and its products can be found in almost every local and chain supermarket in the area. Even Charles and Alison Alpiers, the owners, said that when the bakery sells out of their favorite loaf they’ve gone to buy it from a retailer.
“It’s hard work but the bakers love creating and they bake beautiful things and we love being here in Boise,” said Charles Alpiers. zeppolebakery.com
Amaru
Cake shows on TV have nothing on Amaru. The bakery has been providing beautifully decorated cakes to the Treasure Valley since 2000. In 2018, the original owners sold the business to longtime employee Kathie Luna. According to Luna, it’s the appearance of Amaru’s cakes that make this bakery one of Boise’s best.
“The baking is the same,” Luna said. “It’s the decoration, because it’s art to us… we can turn people’s ideas into cakes.”
One of the other notable things about Amaru is its large selection of vegan and celiac-friendly cakes. The bakery even has a whole separate facility to make the celiac-friendly cakes, to prevent cross contamination. The salted chocolate caramel is one of Amaru’s most popular flavors. Custom cake and online orders are available for delivery throughout the Treasure Valley and within a 250 mile radius of Boise to include Sun Valley, McCall, Stanley and Ontario, Oregon. amaruconfections.com
Acme Bakeshop
Many people have been trying their hands at bread making after having more time at home during the recent pandemic, but no loaf comes close to the ones from Acme Bakeshop. Owner Michael Runsvold, an Idaho native, began Acme in 2012 after working in several bakeries around the Treasure Valley since he was in high school.
“My first time working in bread, I was so amazed we can go from the simplest things to mountains of beautiful bread,” Runsvold said.
Acme bakery has 10 kinds of dough they work with, and out of those doughs comes a vast variety of bread. The loaves can be purchased at many stores locally and is also provided to many restaurants. Runsvold said he really focuses on keeping the ingredients simple and tailored to Idaho.
“We are focused on process and remain powered on making the best breads from the best ingredients we can get to nourish the community,” he said. acmebakeshop.com
Certified Bakery
Among the seemingly endless bakeries in Boise, there is one that stands out from the rest. Certified Bakery is known for its incredible variety of sweet and savory bites, including a gorgeous carrot cake and delicious breakfast sandwiches, with English muffins made from 53-year-old sourdough.
“We are so lucky to be a part of this community and we really want to be a part of your adventure here in Boise,” said owner Lizzy Rex.
Lizzy and her husband David Rex opened Certified Bakery in 2019, but the two have been in the restaurant business for over 30 years. Lizzy’s mother, known around the kitchen as Yaya, can be found overseeing the bakery. She has 50 years of baking knowledge; that is part of what makes the spot so special.
“We try to keep it delicious and simple here,” Yaya said. “I love baking rustic desserts, so that’s what I focus on. It’s nothing fancy but it’s exactly what you would want if you were baking at home.” certifiedboise.com
Janjou Patisserie
One of the most unique and celebrated bakeries in Boise is Janjou Pâtisserie, which has been owned and run by Moshit Mizrachi-Gabbitas and Chuck Gabbitas since it first opened eight years ago. Mizrachi-Gabbitas refuses to compromise on quality of ingredients, using an estimated 320 pounds of local butter each year from Cloverleaf Creamery in Buhl. The owners have a strong passion for consistency when it comes to the “french basic” delicacies.
“I think the community has noticed that we are good people with great food,” Mizrachi-Gabbitas said.
Her skills have definitely been recognized by not only Boiseans, but also by the nation as a whole. She has been a James Beard Foundation Outstanding Baker semi-finalist twice, in 2016 and, most recently, 2020. Mizrachi-Gabbitas moved to Boise from Israel in 2007, but she has been striving for perfection in her craft for over 15 years.
“The bakery is us...it’s who we are. We are so proud to be in Boise,” Mizrachi-Gabbitas said.