Original Sunrise Café
The Original Sunrise Café has been serving up breakfast to the Treasure Valley since 1988. Folks can expect great food and a cozy atmosphere. When COVID-19 hit and many businesses struggled to stay afloat, Sunrise Café adapted to stay in business and serve the needs of the community by selling groceries. The restaurant offered a wide variety of items, from cleaning supplies to meat. Thanks to owner Boomer Godsill and his distributors, many people were able to get a hot meal and some groceries in a time of great uncertainty. This is what makes Sunrise Café truly one of Boise’s Best. theoriginalsunrisecafe.com