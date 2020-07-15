Stella’s Ice Cream
With three locations around the Treasure Valley, including a new one in downtown Boise, Stella’s Ice Cream has a location close to you. The store’s commitment to ice cream is unbeaten by its commitment to community charity. Stella’s was founded under the five core values of being smart, generous, joyful, homemade and brave; and it donates its ice cream to charitable fundraising opportunities. Stella’s changes the flavors daily, offers dairy-free options, floats and milkshakes, and makes it all in-house in small batches. Each location carries about 16 flavors of ice cream and a large selection of baked goods that Stella’s uses to create decadent desserts. stellasicecream.com