There is an undeniable quality to the food, drink, and atmosphere at Jalapeño’s Bar & Grill that only comes with true dedication to maintaining a rich tradition, custom and culture. This is expressed through its menu which was curated by owners, the Valdivia family of 10 children. Hailing from Guadalajara, Mexico, the family has created a unique space where guests can sink their teeth into an authentic experience. With three locations in the Treasure Valley, supporting local business has never been easier or more rewarding. Be sure to stop by and taste its handcrafted standard Mexican fair like tacos, burritos and enchiladas. The menu may be familiar, but Jalapeño’s does these classics like nobody else. jalapenosidaho.com