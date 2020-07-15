Dietary restrictions should never exclude people from being able to enjoy the tastier things in life. Because every item is automatically gluten, soy, corn, canola, nut, egg and dairy free, Gluten Free Galaxy is here to make sure that delicious alternatives are available to those who need them. The company began in a hand-built food truck nearly three years ago with a passion for destroying the stereotype that allergen-friendly food products can’t be appetizing. Enjoy tantalizing goodies such as vegan and top eight free cookies, breads, pizza and cinnamon rolls without a worry in the world. Snatch up their products at any of their partner locations or order online. Whether patrons have serious allergies or are simply conscious of the ingredients in their food, Gluten Free Galaxy offers a variety of products that are out of this world. gfgalaxy.com