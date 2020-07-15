EVEN STEVENS SANDWICHES
Even Stevens offers breakfast, lunch and dinner and calls itself a craft-casual restaurant. Whatever it’s called, Even Stevens has really good, affordable sandwiches with a lot of different flavor combinations. A bonus is that the different menus run all day, so whether you’d like a Chicken and Waffle breakfast or a Hummazing Vegan sandwich, the shop has got you covered. The sandwich store also has a strong commitment to charity, at one point donating a sandwich for every one sold, and is currently offering $2 kid meals to help families due to COVID-19 school closures. evenstevens.com