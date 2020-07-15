Andrade’s
There’s no need to travel south of the border for a genuine taste of Mexico when Andrade’s Mexican Restaurant is just a short trip to Overland Road in Boise. As Javier Andrade puts it, “I wish to offer Idaho a taste of authentic cuisine straight from the kitchen of my ancestors.” Whether it is seafood specialties or house enchiladas, guests can expect to leave stuffed and satisfied. andradesrestaurant.com
2nd Place: Enrique’s Mexican Restaurant, enriqueskuna.com
3rd Place: El Gallo Giro