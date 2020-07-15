Lucianos
Leila Rader

Luciano’s Italian Restaurant

One bite from the extensive menu offered at Luciano’s will send hungry diners straight to Tuscany. The classic Italian restaurant boasts scratch-made classics from both northern and southern Italy that are sure to satisfy. Pair a heaping helping of salmon and burrata ravioli with one of their affordable on-tap wines for a memorable experience worth repeating. lucianosboise.com

2nd Place: Gino’s Italian Ristorante, ginosmeridian.com

3rd Place: ÀLAVITA, alavitaboise.com

