Luciano’s Italian Restaurant
One bite from the extensive menu offered at Luciano’s will send hungry diners straight to Tuscany. The classic Italian restaurant boasts scratch-made classics from both northern and southern Italy that are sure to satisfy. Pair a heaping helping of salmon and burrata ravioli with one of their affordable on-tap wines for a memorable experience worth repeating. lucianosboise.com
2nd Place: Gino’s Italian Ristorante, ginosmeridian.com
3rd Place: ÀLAVITA, alavitaboise.com