Bardenay Restaurant and Distillery
Bardenay is one of the most storied brands in the Treasure Valley food and drink scene. In 2000, it made history when it served the first American cocktail made with booze distilled in-house; and since then, its star has only risen. It has three locations in Idaho, but this year, its Eagle shop has taken the golden cup as the best restaurant there. bardenay.com
2nd Place: The Schnitzel Garten, schnitzelgartenboise.com
TIE for 3rd Place: Bella Aquila Restaurant, bellaaquilarestaurant.com; Wild West Home of Mamma Italia, wildwestbakeryandespresso.com