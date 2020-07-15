Yen Ching
If you live here, you eat here. Yen Ching has sat atop this throne for more than 20 years, but the age-old Chinese joint hasn’t rested on its laurels. It has experimented with a Chinese bakery and, most recently, opened a new Asian fusion small plates spot next door, Bei Lounge. And it has something for every diner, from Chinese menu staples and dim sum to specials you’ll have to eat to believe. yenchingboise.com
2nd Place: Golden Star Restaurant, facebook.com/goldenstarboise
3rd Place: P. F. Chang’s, pfchangs.com