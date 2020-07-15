The Griddle
In Boise, there’s a running rivalry over what constitutes the best brunch: Is it a traditional, farm-style breakfast, with big egg dishes, toast and hot coffee; or does the City of Trees lean nouveau, opting for stylish, uplifted fare and mimosas? This year, Boise picked the former, and its champion is The Griddle, which has locations across the Treasure Valley and serves the gut-busting-est, power-you-through-your-day brunches around. thegriddle.com
TIE for 2nd Place: Fork, boisefork.com; Red Feather Lounge, bcrfl.com
3rd Place: Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery, bardenay.com