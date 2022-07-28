...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
SUNDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM
PDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 109. For the Heat Advisory,
temperatures up to 106.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon MDT /11 AM
PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. For the Heat Advisory,
until noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Our City of Trees keeps growing — and exploding along with it, side-by-side, arts, entertainment, events, places to eat and drink, the housing market, retail — everything.
That, dear Best of Boise readers, is totally reflected in this issue.
For more than 20 years, Boise Weekly has been the go-to source for tallying up our readers’ votes on the hottest, bestest, top-notch, all-around winners of, well, everything and everyone we can see, hear, experience.
Just one year ago, the Best of Boise was relegated to 115 winners across six categories.
This year, numbers have increased exponentially.
Reflecting the growth all around us, the Best of Boise just had to grow, too.
We have a whopping 146 winners across 13 categories in Best of Boise 2022.
And because we covered pretty much everyone and everything in the Boise metro area, that’s going to make this issue THE must-read take along so you know where to go and what to do.