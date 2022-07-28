BEST BARBER SHOP
STATURE SALON & BARBERSHOP
From killer blonde color work, braids, and fades to punk rock mohawks, crisp, clean cuts, buzzed high and tight extensions, or even creative grey hair color enhancements, Stature has become the “it” place to get your hip hair game on. staturesalon.com
Finalists: Madril Hair Design madrilhairdesign.com, The Beardsmith thebeardsmith.com
BEST CBD DISPENSARY
CANYON CBD
Woman-owned and staffed, learn how aches, pains, insomnia, and general malaise are eased as nature’s safer and more targeted approach with nonaddictive CBD helps many. canyon-cbd.com
Finalists: Nugget CBD nuggetcbd.com, The Honey Pot CBD thehoneypotcbd.com
BEST CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC
BoDo CHIROPRACTIC
Holistic chiropractic care with IgG food sensitivity and candida testing, nutritional support, PT stretches, exercises, and targeted therapy for shoulders, lats, knees, ankles, hands, feet, shoulder blades, and more. bodochiro.com
Finalists: Core Wellness Center corewellnessdoctors.com, Idaho Chiropractic Group idahochiropracticgroup.com
BEST COSMETIC/PLASTIC SURGERY
BOISE IMAGE ENHANCEMENT CENTER
Sometimes we have to hit the refresh button. Medically trained and highly rated providers of chemical peel and laser skin tightening, resurfacing, and rejuvenation, plus injectable treatments for wrinkle reduction and facial reshaping. boiseimage.com
Finalists: Dermatology Clinic of Idaho idahoderm.com, Silk Touch Cosmetic Surgery, Lipo & MedSpa silktouchmedspa.com
BEST DENTAL CLINIC
SUMMIT DENTAL GROUP
A one-stop friendly shop for expert work, whether crowns, fillings, whitenings, x-rays, cleanings, root canals, implants, or bridges. This dental group is housed in one convenient location and can handle anything sent their way.
Finalists: Parkway Dental boiseparkwaydental.com, Tree City Family Dental treecitydental.com
BEST EYE CARE CLINIC
INTERMOUNTAIN EYE CENTERS
They are the largest multi-specialty eye-care clinic in Idaho. Established in the Treasure Valley for over 40 years with five locations, they cover glaucoma, cataracts, lenses, Lasik, primary eye care, and more. intermountaineyecenters.com
Finalists: Ada Vision Center adavisioncenter.com, Eagle Vision One eaglevisionone.com
BEST GENERAL PRACTICE CLINIC
ST. LUKE’S CLINIC FAMILY HEALTH
Several Treasure Valley locations offer a broad scope of services and specialist referrals, urgent care, primary care for all, minor procedures, chronic conditions, immunizations, joint injections, preventive care and wellness counseling. stlukesonline.org
Finalists: Primary Health Medical Group primaryhealth.com, Saint Alphonsus Medical Group Family Medicine saintalphonsus.org/specialty/family-medicine
BEST HAIR SALON
GRAEBER & COMPANY
Graeber & Company is a locally-owned and operated Aveda Lifestyle Salon with 55+ years of serving Boise and 30 professionals offering a full menu of hair and skin care services. graeberandcompany.com
Finalists: Kiwi Blue Salon kiwibluesalon.com, Rain Salon & Spa rainsalonandspa.org
BEST HEARING AID/HEARING SPECIALIST
COSTCO WHOLESALE
Costco Hearing Aid Centers’ premium technology makes this a no-brainer; they offer free product demonstrations, hearing tests and follow-up appointments. They offer free hearing aid cleanings, check-ups, and loss and damage coverage. costco.com/warehouse-locations/boise-id-761.html
Finalists: Elk’s Hearing & Balance Center stlukesonline.org/communities-and-locations/facilities/clinics/idaho-elks-hearing-and-balance-center-boise, House of Hearing Audiology Clinic houseofhearingclinic.com
BEST MANICURE/PEDICURE
TWO RIVERS SALON & SPA
Eagle, Idaho’s oasis of beauty, tranquility, and cutting-edge styling treatments. Their 7,800-square-foot facility includes six massage rooms, four esthetic rooms, eight pedicure stations, eight manicure stations, and 15 stylist’s chairs. tworiversspa.com/
Finalists: Amore Nail Studio amorenailstudio.com, Rain Salon & Spa rainsalonandspa.org
BEST MEDICAL SPA
OM MED SPA
Medical professionals beautify Boise with expert and gentle hands, from Botox, Dysport, dermal fillers, RF Microneedling, body contouring, Laser Hair removal, IPL photorejuvenation, or chemical peels. ommedspa.com
Finalists: Rejuv MedSpa rejuv-medspa.com, Silk Touch-Cosmetic Surgery, Lipo & MedSpa silktouchmedspa.com
BEST NUTRITION CENTER
NUTRISHOP MERIDIAN
A veteran-owned wellness and weight control center where fitness connects with health, diet and motivation. You can lose weight, gain muscle, get healthy, or prepare to compete in sports with proper supplementation and nutrition. nutrishopidaho.com
Finalists: GNC stores.gnc.com/all-stores-idaho/boise/350-north-milwaukee-st, The Vervain Collective thevervaincollective.com
BEST PHYSICAL THERAPY CLINIC
FOOTHILLS PHYSICAL THERAPY
Physical therapy services for all types of musculoskeletal disorders, plus pilates and aquatic-based physical therapy from a highly-trained group of physical therapists who provide everything from post-operative care, sports optimization, rehabilitation, and more. foothillspt.com
Finalists: St. Luke’s Rehabilitation stlukesonline.org/communities-and-locations/facilities/clinics/st-lukes-rehabilitation-boise-robbins-rd-suite-100, Therapeutic Associates Physical Therapy facebook.com/SoutheastBoisePT/
BEST SPA
TWO RIVERS SALON & SPA
Eagle, Idaho’s inclusive beauty destination where relaxing massage, stylish haircuts, and perfect hair coloring and esthetic services are under one roof in a stunning setting. tworiversspa.com
Finalists: Madril Hair Design madrilhairdesign.com, Rain Salon & Spa rainsalonandspa.org
BEST THERAPEUTIC MASSAGE
TWO RIVERS SALON & SPA
Take us away for a day with relaxing river views, rejuvenating massages, hydrating body treatments, and revitalizing facials in six massage rooms, four esthetic rooms, and eight pedicure and manicure stations that accommodate groups large or small. tworiversspa.com
Finalists: Bodyology Therapeutic Massage bodyologyboise.com, Hollywood Market Yoga & Massage hmyboise.com