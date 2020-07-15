There are plenty of places in Boise to go see live music. Catch a big act at The Morrison Center, or a nationally touring rap show at the Knitting Factory. At the center of Boise’s live music scene, however, is Neurolux. If The Record Exchange next door is where the music is sold, Neurolux is where it’s playing; and countless bands, from the up-and-coming to the well-established, have graced its modest, crowned stage. It’s also one of the primary venues for Treefort Music Fest. Judge its popularity by the line going out the door before a show or the crowd out on the patio. Neurolux.com