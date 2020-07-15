Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine
Shaken, stirred, straight-up, with gin, vodka or whichever way you prefer, Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine has you covered for excellently crafted and sophisticated martinis. The restaurant has won best martini in previous years due to the tremendous amount of care the bartenders take in making them, and this year is no different. Riceeagle.com
2nd Place: Bardenay Restaurant and Distillery, bardenay.com
3rd Place: Chandlers Prime Steak Fine Seafood, chandlersboise.com