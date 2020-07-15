Major Ludwig, Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine
Major Ludwig from Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine has won the best bartender category for countless years, and he’s still there. Major Ludwig makes a wonderful martini and also crafts different cocktails that make him stand out among bartenders. His libation creations are visually stunning and always pair well with Rice’s stellar Asian cuisine. riceeagle.com
2nd Place: Erik Schweitzer, Press & Pony, pressandpony.com
3rd Place: Laura Keeler, Water Bear Bar, waterbearbar.com