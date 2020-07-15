Major Ludwig/Rice
Courtesy Rice

Major Ludwig, Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine

Major Ludwig from Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine has won the best bartender category for countless years, and he’s still there. Major Ludwig makes a wonderful martini and also crafts different cocktails that make him stand out among bartenders. His libation creations are visually stunning and always pair well with Rice’s stellar Asian cuisine. riceeagle.com

2nd Place: Erik Schweitzer, Press & Pony, pressandpony.com

3rd Place: Laura Keeler, Water Bear Bar, waterbearbar.com

