BEST BAR
SLICK’S BAR
Reviews praise the friendly staff, good prices for tasty, generous portions and best bar atmosphere in the 2C. Nampa’s Slicks even has a righteous Sunday Bloody Mary bar. slicks-bar.edan.io/
Finalists: Press & Pony pressandpony.com, Whiskey Bar whiskeybarboise.com
BEST BLOODY MARY
HOMESTEAD BAR & GRILL
Great pub food and generous portions, served up with Mega Marys which can be a meal by themselves. Reviews cite the great service, well-made entrees and crafted drinks and friendly staff. homesteadbarandgrill.com/
Finalists: Press & Pony pressandpony.com, Slicks Bar slicks-bar.edan.io/
BEST BREW PUB/BREWERY
PAYETTE BREWING COMPANY
Down by the river, a perfect place to chill outside, enjoy top notch food trucks, play lawn games and bring your pup as they serve seasonal beers and favorites on tap. payettebrewing.com/
Finalists: Sockeye Brewing sockeyebrew.com, Western Collective westerncollective.beer
BEST CRAFT BEER
PAYETTE BREWING COMPANY
Since 2011, Mike Francis has made great beer, with flair, dedication and a commitment to the spirit of Canadian trapper François Payette, who kind of loved the heck out of Idaho. payettebrewing.com/
Finalists: Barbarian Brewing Downtown TapRoom barbarianbrewing.com/, Boise Brewing boisebrewing.com
BEST GAY BAR
THE BALCONY
The Balcony Club is where the dancing happens. This inclusive night clubbing experience is on fire with the best DJ’s pumping out a wide range of music. thebalconyclub.com
Finalists: Devil’s Den devilsdenboise.com, Somewhere somewherebar.com
BEST HAPPY HOUR
BARBACOA
Buy-one-get-one-free cocktails never came so strong, big and perfectly crafted. And with views for days and an interior ambiance that transports, enjoy the inventive bar food and a killer main menu too. barbacoa-boise.com/
Finalists: Slicks Bar slicks-bar.edan.io/, Western Proper westernproper.com
BEST LIVE MUSIC BAR
HUMPIN’ HANNAH’S
If you love a safe environment, and boisterous fun with dancing, a variety of music genres and rockin’ live music with a cheeky nod to the sexier aspects of human relationships, Humpin’ Hannah’s is your girl (bar). humpinhannahs.com
Finalists: Neurolux neurolux.com, Pengilly’s Saloon facebook.com/pg/PengillysSaloon/
BEST MARTINI
BARDENAY RESTAURANT
& DISTILLERY
Hello! Did we have you at Idaho-made vodka and gin? Boise Bardenay makes rum and rye whiskey. Coeur d’Alene makes the perfect crystal clear vodka, while Eagle distills gin, lemon vodka, and liqueurs. bardenay.com
Finalists: Chandlers Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood chandlersboise.com, The Mode Lounge themodelounge.com
BEST MOST UNIQUE LOCAL COCKTAIL
WATER BEAR BAR
Perfectly wrought classics, modern cocktails like Bobby’s Arms or Mr. Bali Hi, punch bowls, natural wines, and a “mountain tiki” accompanied by Hama Hama oysters, small plates and more. waterbearbar.com
Finalists: Devil’s Den devilsdenboise.com, The Mode Lounge themodelounge.com
BEST SPORTS BAR
TAPHOUSE
Total chill Boise pub vibes, generously prepared affordable delicious plates, the best games covered and a craft beer slinging staff and convivial atmosphere that will make you come back for more. taphouseboise.com
Finalists: Brixx Craft House brixxcrafthouse.com, Legends Pub & Grill legendsboise.com
BEST WINERY
TELAYA WINE CO.
Family owned Telaya’s Viognier, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Syrah, Tempranillo, Cabs and killer Columbia Valley blends show off Idaho’s growing cache as a top tier wine producing state. telayawine.com
Finalists: Cinder Wines cinderwines.com, Ste. Chapelle Winery & Tasting Room stechapelle.com