Boise is a city that welcomes everyone, which is why Pride Fest is so celebrated in the City of Trees. Boise Pride is celebrating its 31st anniversary this year. It was founded in 1989 and every year, the turnout grows. The organization promotes diversity, unity and inclusion, making Boise a better place for everyone. The festival always brings a lot of talent for entertainment and this year the event boasts a whole week of different activities and surprises. This year, due to the coronavirus, Pride has rescheduled for September, and added numerous virtual and online components. People can RSVP on Facebook and other social media to ensure they don’t miss any updates and to see teasers about performers. Boisepridefest.org