This theater group caught the attention of local media this year with its production of Every Brilliant Thing, featuring the story of a young boy trying to convince his mother that life is worth living. Boise Contemporary Theater partnered with Idaho Suicide Hotline and health care professionals to offer a listening ear and a hand extended to help. “We Tell Stories,” the theater’s mission, has lived for 23 years now, and continues to welcome laughs, tears, smiles and applause. Five works are scheduled for the main stage this season, as well as several reading series for children to adults. Bctheater.org