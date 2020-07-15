Knitting Factory
The Knitting Factory has long been a local favorite. The venue has consistently brought in some of the bigger acts to travel through Boise. In addition to the great talent that has performed here, concert goers have been drawn to the Knitting Factory for its size—saying it feels intimate without feeling crowded. knittingfactory.com
2nd Place: Outlaw Field, idahobotanicalgarden.org/events/outlaw-field-concert-series
3rd Place: Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, morrisoncenter.com