BEST LOCAL ART GALLERY
BOISE ART MUSEUM
Boom, ‘B.A.M.” has it all, and houses fine collections of contemporary realism, and modern paintings, major traveling exhibitions and ceramics and other fine art plus the largest public collection of works by Idaho’s James Charles Castle. boiseartmuseum.org
Finalists: Boise Art Glass boiseartglass.com, Visual Arts Collective.visualartscollective.com
BEST CONCERT VENUE
IDAHO BOTANICAL GARDEN
The garden is a maze of curated gardens that serves as a intimate and memorable backdrop to the best live music booked in the state. idahobotanicalgarden.org
Finalists: Ford Idaho Center fordidahocenter.com, Outlaw Field /idahobotanicalgarden.org/events/outlaw-field-concert-series/
BEST EVENT: LOCAL
ART IN THE PARK
Boise Art Museum’s Art in the Park open-air festival is held on the weekend following Labor Day each September, and boasts 200+ artists in a three-day event, add food and kid’s activities for a perfect day. boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park/
Finalists: Lounge At The End Of The Universe loungeboise.com, Treefort Music Fest treefortmusicfest.com
BEST FESTIVAL/FAIR
ART IN THE PARK
Boise Art Museum’s joyful family friendly event brings the artists to those wanting to purchase, along with activities and fabulous food and glorious Northwest scenery. boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park/
Finalists: Treefort Music Fest treefortmusicfest.com, Western Idaho Fair idahofair.com
BEST LIVE THEATER
IDAHO SHAKESPEARE
FESTIVAL
Bring food and wine, or buy it there. A 770-seat, state-of-the-art outdoor experience that combines nature, magic, drama and passion with nationally recognized theatrical performers. idahoshakespeare.org/
Finalists: Boise Little Theater boiselittletheater.org, Morrison Center morrisoncenter.com
BEST LOCAL PERFORMING ARTS
IDAHO SHAKESPEARE
FESTIVAL
Additionally, most nights through the season enjoy mini-concerts played on the Meadow Stage alongside the patio of Café Shakespeare that serves delectable small plates. idahoshakespeare.org/
Finalists: Boise Contemporary Theater bctheater.org, Morrison Center morrisoncenter.com
BEST LOCAL PUBLIC ART GALLERY
BOISE ART MUSEUM
Intriguing contemporary exhibits and a keen eye for BIPOC artists, with a fine gift shop, proximity to good restaurants and the river walk. Perfect for adults with a discovery area for kids. boiseartmuseum.org
Finalists: MING Studios mingstudios.org,
Visual Arts Collective (VAC) visualartscollective.com
BEST LOCAL VISUAL ARTIST
ASHLEY DREYFUS
Ashley has earned national notice and continues to color the Boise landscape with optimistic and vibrant pieces reflecting her creativity. Her art can be found in different mediums, giving her an inclusive, diverse portfolio.
Finalists: Rachel Teannalach teannalach.com, Sue Latta suelatta.com
BEST MUSEUM
DISCOVERY CENTER OF IDAHO
Since 1988, the Discovery Center of Idaho has been THE place to go for hands-on interactive science education. These days, there’s a whole lot of emphasis on STEM ed, too. dcidaho.org
Finalists: Boise Art Museum boiseartmuseum.org, Idaho State Museum history.idaho.gov/museum
BEST TOURIST/SEASONAL ATTRACTION
BOISE RIVER GREENBELT
The Boise River offers a scenic pedestrian and bikers’ paradise with a 25 mile flanking greenbelt pathway embracing nature and modern urban access and is a stunning first impression for all. cityofboise.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/parks/boise-greenbelt/
Finalists: Bogus Basin Recreational Center bogusbasin.org, Idaho Botanical Garden idahobotanicalgarden.org