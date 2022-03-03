By Nick Danlag
Garden City is growing and changing. This is particularly noticeable in the arts district, the Surel Mitchell Live-Work-Create District, which is increasingly looking like walls of concrete rather than vibrant and inspiring.
Enter some local artists and businesses who are looking to help grow the arts scene through the Garden City Placemaking Fund. The fund will pay local artists, such as Ashley Dreyfus and Miguel Almeida, to create murals around the arts district. It was set up through a partnership with Surel’s Place, a local nonprofit arts residency, and multiple businesses, such as Visionkit Studio.
“So it becomes not just a mural,” said Greg Hahn, director of GCPF and executive director of Surel’s Place, “It’s beautifying the neighborhood. It’s bringing young artists up in a new meaningful way.”
The first mural will be on Visionkit Studio’s wall on 33rd and Stockton and the artists are planning to start in April. It will include a QR code that will bring up videos that will help photographers who may want to take a photo of the mural — or a selfie with it — figure out logistics, such as the best time of day for a photo.
The fund’s target is around $30,000 for the first mural. Because Garden City does not currently have an arts commission as Boise does, Surel’s Place along with the artists and businesses are looking to help fill this gap in the community. They also are looking to inspire people and local leaders to envision new ways of overcoming challenges.
“I hope that our community feels inspired to pursue their goals,” said Dreyfus, “and just go out and start a conversation with somebody because you never know where it’s going to take you.”
Dreyfus is the lead artist for the first project of the fund. She has painted many murals around the Boise area and beyond, including painting a 50-foot mural in Portland in the pouring rain and wind. An Idaho native, Dreyfus said she wants to be a resource for younger artists.
“Sometimes projects don’t go the way you think they will. But you have to take it as a learning opportunity, and grow with it,” Dreyfus said.
She is especially excited to be working in Garden City.
“Garden City doesn’t have a lot of murals currently, from what I’ve seen, and there are a lot of people moving into that section of town,” Dreyfus said. “I just believe that there’s so much opportunity for people to be able to go in and have local artists be commissioned.”
One of the artists that Dreyfus chose for the project, Miguel Almeida, also wanted to inspire those similar to him. As a Mexican-American growing up in Idaho, which has a 90% white population, he didn’t see himself represented in the local arts scene.
“I know having that lack of representation growing up in Idaho affected me and my confidence to take a creative path,” Almeida said. “I hope more BIPOC creatives will get more opportunities to tell our stories through public art as the Boise Art Scene grows. We have a lot of beauty to show the world and powerful stories to tell.”
Almeida and Dreyfus, who both said they are excited to learn from each other, will be working alongside fellow artists James WAR Lloyd and Julia Green, as well as photographers Matthew Wordell and Aaron Rodriguez from Visionkit Studios.
“It should be a rad outcome, each artist has their own unique voice and art style but we all have overlapping qualities in our work. I have admired all three of the artist’s works for a long time,” Almeida said, “so it is super cool to hang with them and draw. It’s something I rarely do. I normally am just tucked away in my studio space working away.”
To help the project, people can donate at gardencityplacemakingfund.org.