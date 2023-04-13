Support Local Journalism


It's a weekend-long celebration that feels like a special holiday (think if the Fourth of July and NYE had a baby) — and it only happens once a year.

On Saturday, April 22, hundreds of music fans and vinyl collectors will line up (some overnight) outside The Record Exchange to get their hands on 300 exclusive Record Store Day releases. According to a press release, these exclusives are only, I repeat, only available at independent record stores, including a one-time pressing of a 2020 Taylor Swift live recording (cue up the Swifties). Other releases include: Pearl Jam, The 1975, Mac Miller (as Larry Lovestein), Miles Davis, Beach House, Stevie Nicks, Carole King, Grateful Dead, Duran Duran, The Cure, Ramones, Madonna, Wilco, The Black Keys, Van Halen, Dolly Parton, Orville Peck, Billy Joel, Elton John and many more. 

