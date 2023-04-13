It's a weekend-long celebration that feels like a special holiday (think if the Fourth of July and NYE had a baby) — and it only happens once a year.
On Saturday, April 22, hundreds of music fans and vinyl collectors will line up (some overnight) outside The Record Exchange to get their hands on 300 exclusive Record Store Day releases. According to a press release, these exclusives are only, I repeat, only available at independent record stores, including a one-time pressing of a 2020 Taylor Swift live recording (cue up the Swifties). Other releases include: Pearl Jam, The 1975, Mac Miller (as Larry Lovestein), Miles Davis, Beach House, Stevie Nicks, Carole King, Grateful Dead, Duran Duran, The Cure, Ramones, Madonna, Wilco, The Black Keys, Van Halen, Dolly Parton, Orville Peck, Billy Joel, Elton John and many more.
Throughout the extended weekend, The Record Exchange will offer sales on vinyl, video, apparel and more, as well as the debut of a new limited-edition T-shirt designed by Boise artist and BW illustrator Jerms Lanningham.
The Record Exchange will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Record Store Day and the gift shop will open at 7:30 a.m. to let the first part of the line inside the store. The first 25 people in line will receive vouchers for a free tote bag with purchase; a $50 gift card will be randomly inserted into one of the 25 bags. Free drip coffee will be available from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Sales up to 50% off on new and used vinyl, video, apparel and more will be featured Thursday, April 20 through Sunday, April 23.
And on Saturday evening, The Record Exchange is partnering "with our cosmic friends down the street" for a Record Store Day After Party at Spacebar Arcade from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, April 22. Five DJs will spin all-vinyl sets. Lineup features Miss Kimberly, DJ Mossback, DJ I.G.A. The Independent Grocer, DJ Retronaut and DJ ANJOWA. No cover; 21+ with I.D. For more information, visit therecordexchange.com.
It's a day dripping with ethos — The Record Exchange founder Michael Bunnell was a founding Record Store Day board member! Boise Weekly caught up with Chad Dryden, co-owner and marketing director for Record Exchange, last week to find out more about RSD, life — and his personal top 10. The following has been gently edited.
For those who don't know, what exactly is Record Store Day? What is the history, origin story?
Record Store Day is an annual celebration of independent record stores. The holiday was conceived in 2007 to shine some light on brick-and-mortar record stores, which have been cultural institutions and community gathering places since the dawn of rock ’n’ roll. Ever since the first Record Store Day in 2008, a big part of the holiday has been the release of limited-edition vinyl titles that are only available at participating Record Store Day stores. Like most stores around the globe, The Record Exchange has turned the annual event into a weekend-long party with live music, special sales and collaborations with our friends in the Boise music scene and independent business community. It is our favorite day of the year by far.
What can people expect at Record Exchange on Record Store Day?
First and foremost, a line! By the time we open the doors at 8 a.m., we typically have a line of more than 200 people waiting to shop for the exclusive releases. First-in-line for RSD is an honor, and in recent years we’ve had customers camp out overnight to earn this distinction. This year, with the release of a Taylor Swift exclusive LP, we anticipate an even longer line and even more campers. That said, we order enough product to meet demand as best we can and make sure we still have exclusives left for customers who can’t make it to the store until the afternoon, though we always recommend getting to the store as early as possible if you don’t want to miss out on a certain release.
We love the festive environment that envelops the store on Record Store Day, and to see so many familiar faces. Every year we hear from customers who say they make a point of visiting The Record Exchange and supporting our business, even those who don’t buy music. They may come in for a T-shirt or socks or a poster, but the important thing is they make an effort to support us. That type of loyalty is crucial to an independent business like ours, especially now when it’s easier than ever to shop from the couch and pull the Amazon Prime lever over and over again without considering the impact on the local economy. We are immensely grateful to have a core of conscious shoppers who support The Record Exchange and help us fight the good fight by keeping their dollars in the community.
Just for funsies, what is the No. 1 top album in record sales at Record Exchange?
We don’t have records dating back to 1977, but the general consensus on the all-time No. 1 seller is Santana’s “Supernatural.” We’re not sure how we feel about that. The No. 1 seller of 2022 was Taylor Swift’s “Midnights,” and we feel great about that.
In "High Fidelity"-style, what are your top 10 all-time favorite albums?
I'd like to call it "Desert Island Albums" instead of my top 10 all-time. I've always struggled with a favorite albums list, and it tends to change from day to day, year to year. Instead, I thought about it in terms of having to choose 10 albums from my collection that I would bring with me to listen to for the rest of my life on the mythical desert island.
These are durable personal favorites covering a wide range of genres, sounds and moods. Some of these choices represent lifelong relationships, some the melancholic ache of nostalgia, some a bit of both. In the end, these all made the cut over other albums based on reliable emotional responses and intangible feelings I cannot put into words.
Desert Island Albums:
Belle and Sebastian - "The Boy With the Arab Strap"
Boards of Canada - "Music Has the Right to Children"
Chromatics - "Kill for Love"
Leonard Cohen - "The Songs of Leonard Cohen"
Miles Davis - "Kind of Blue"
The National - "High Violet"
Nirvana - "In Utero"
Prince - "Purple Rain"
Radiohead - "Kid A"
Neil Young - "Decade"
Anything else you want to say?
We have a couple of local collaborations we’re really excited about this year. The first is the debut of a new Record Exchange T-shirt designed by Boise artist Jerms Lanningham. Jerms has been shopping The Record Exchange since he was a teenager, often riding his bike from his home in the West Bench to the now-defunct Cole Village satellite store. We’ve been talking with Jerms for months about a collaboration, and we’re excited to unveil his design on Record Store Day. Secondly, we are partnering with the recently reopened Spacebar Arcade for a Record Store Day after party on April 22 at Spacebar’s expanded new location downtown. We have five DJs (including some familiar faces) spinning all-vinyl sets from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., as well as some giveaways planned.