Kaden Sinclair didn’t want to go to Burning Man. He didn’t want to be around a bunch of sweaty people standing around fires. But, his friends bought him a ticket in 2004, then dragged him kicking and screaming the whole way there.
That changed by the first night.
“I was like, ‘Holy cow. This is incredible.’ A lot of my awe was because of the sheer amount of creativity and engineering,” Sinclair said. “Massive structures that are just incredibly well designed, engineered and thought through. It really hit my engineering brain.”
Now, Kaden Sinclair is the president of the Idaho Burner’s Alliance, a nonprofit committed to bringing arts, science and technology education to Idaho. The alliance is based in their community center, Xanadu, at 5015 Bond St.
Though a large part of the nonprofit’s goal at the start was building Burning Man structures like the “OpalEssense,” a world-class art piece with 100,000 LED lights that people across the world could program, the center now prioritizes engaging with locals.
“The building is really robust. It’s all concrete and steel. It’s pretty. It’s got tiled floors,” Sinclair said. “People can do stuff in here that they don’t worry about breaking things or scratching things or leaving a dirt pile or whatever. It really empowers people to feel like they can just make a big mess when they’re doing things here.”
Xanadu has a greenhouse, fruit trees and offers classes that teach practical skills like plumbing and welding, creative endeavors like painting and more scientific subject matter like quantum physics, which Sinclair himself taught. Some classes require payment, while others are free.
Sinclair said the prices to rent the rooms are purposely kept relatively cheap so the community has an affordable place to hold classes and meetings. Xanadu has three main rooms: the Conclave Room, the Reflections Room and the Sunset Room.
The Conclave Room is a meeting/movie hangout room. It has faux fur blankets, stuffed animals, couches and a big screen for a projector.
The Reflections Room is a dance studio, with mirrors covering two adjacent walls and large windows on one side. It also had aerial silk mounts for different kinds of dancing. Classes there range from yoga and meditation to folk dancing and ballet.
The Sunset Room is a tiled floor, large meeting room. Theater groups sometimes rehearse here because of space and the lack of an echo. Classes are also held here because there are plenty of chairs and tables.
Only members of the Idaho Burner’s Alliance can rent a space and a membership costs $90 annually or $7.50 a month. Members get three free hours a month of private studio space, for themselves or to teach a class, and it must be reserved in advance. After those three hours are used, it’s $20 per hour.
Some of the classes in the near future include Coffee and Rope Arts on Thursday, April 14 from 7-9 p.m. and a Juggling Jam Session on Tuesday, April 10 from 6:30-8 p.m.
Xanadu also has a large woodworking shop downstairs, with a big CNC machine and a blast chamber. Outside, there is another shop with 14-foot bay doors vehicles can drive through, woodworking tools and an electronics bench. They also have a 44-foot biodome that is climate controlled, to always be 80 degrees Fahrenheit, and has plants like orchids and bromeliads growing.
Look on Xanadu’s website, idahoburnersalliance.org, for more calendar events, reserve times and to sign up as a member.