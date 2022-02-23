Boise's ambassador for poetry, Diane Raptosh, has the local art scene coursing through her veins. She is a professor of English and holder of the Eyck-Berringer Endowed Chair at The College of Idaho and a Boise and Treasure Valley arts booster. Her career highlights are: three fellowships in literature from the Idaho Commission on the Arts; being named Boise Poet Laureate (2013), serving as Idaho Writer-in-Residence (2013-2016), and receiving a 2018 Idaho Governor's Arts Award in Excellence. Additionally, her seventh and most recent book, "Trio: Planet Parable," is published by Etruscan Press.
One of the fascinating aspects of Raptosh's work is her generosity of spirit. "I had for many years been part of a group of writers and educators teaching writing workshops in both women's and men's [prison] facilities here locally and so I am delighted to see that the arts continue to find a way through the razor-wire, even during COVID," she said. "As a sidebar note, and because exposing facts about the prison industrial complex in America is one of my passions as a writer and educator, Idaho has the third-highest rate of people under correctional control in the United States. What is more, the state imprisons women at a rate higher than any other state — the result of policy changes, not an increase in crime. Who needs access to transformative arts experiences more than these forgotten members of our community?"
Speaking about the Idaho Commission on the Arts and the newly launched Idaho Prison Arts Collective, Raptosh noted they have ways to bring arts to local prisons either virtually or via email. "I would like to give a big shout-out to the collective, on whose Board I serve," she said. "Its mission is to provide as many opportunities as possible for residents of Idaho prison and re-entry communities to have transformative arts experiences. Using the arts, they publicly advocate for the humanity of those in, and affected by, the carceral system. Their programming so far includes painting, writing, ukulele playing, crocheting and mindfulness classes."
And of the Boise art scene overall? Raptosh listed her favorite places. "The arts scene in Boise is vibrant, vibrating and flexible — particularly in times of pandemic! For instance, Rediscovered Books, which has always maintained the best and most consistent COVID safety practices, makes virtual readings available to writers from Idaho and beyond. In addition, Surel's Place in Garden City continues providing the public with fantastic art experiences, including readings, exhibits, performances, and workshops. Surel's Place, which celebrates its first decade this year, is serving more artists than ever in these challenging times."
As a published author, Raptosh had the highest praise for Boise's writer's spot, The Cabin. "I want to reserve an entire paragraph for The Cabin, Boise, which never disappoints in terms of its 'Readers and Conversations' series, its writing workshops, its summer camps for kids," she said. "The Cabin keeps our collective artist-heart beating. … There is so much amazing talent in Boise and beyond that, it is hard to name everyone that I admire. I am really excited about the work of Idaho's current Writer-in-Residence, Marie Fuhrman."
In July 2022, Raptosh has a chapbook of sonnets coming out, "Hand Signs from Eternity's Yurt" (Kelsay Books). "With the words of philosopher Mary Midgley as provocations for each poem, the sonnets explore civic unease and meditate, as 'American Amnesiac' (2013) did, on 'the spine of a possible decency,'" she said.
Raptosh's drive to promote the arts comes from her political passion and personal events. "I feel American democracy to be so severely imperiled. I cannot stop writing about the nation state. I am working now on another book-length series of sonnets. These sonnets aim to wed the personal with the national, foregrounding a story about my brother, Eric, who was in a 2018 plane crash that killed everyone on board but Eric and rendered him paralyzed from the waist down. It has taken me a few years to be able to write about this deeply traumatic experience," said Raptosh, "but it feels cathartic to be able to do so now."