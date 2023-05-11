“The universe knew we needed something better,” said Janie Hayes, owner, and founder of Hayes Company Boutique. This woman-run and -owned boutique, once located in downtown Boise, is moving to Hyde Park — quadrupling in size. Hayes is “sad to be leaving on terms that are not the best” with construction around their downtown location negatively affecting their business and surrounding businesses, but could not be more excited for the new spot in Hyde Park.
Hayes went to school for merchandising then decided to move back to Boise. She had worked as a server since she was 14 years old and had always found it to be a good money-making job anywhere. But eventually, she realized how exhausting it was, and found that she hated serving. So, she started her online business in 2018 and a few years later her downtown location fell into her lap. With business slowing down, Hayes found the Hyde Park location and knew it was meant to be. She said she felt “robbed of the sadness of leaving” because they are all so excited about their new location.
The house they bought for their new store was built in 1890 and seemed to have so much potential for a boutique. But — it has been “so much more work than I thought,” said Hayes. With a lot of help coming from friends and family and more room to make vision boards and map out the store, they have been successful in making the store unique. Hayes wanted to include all of her employees’ ideas in the move and redesign of the space. One of her employees suggested disco balls, so there will be disco balls.
Currently, the boutique targets a Gen Z style of clothing and has more of a youthful vibe. With that being said Hayes would like to branch out to some more mature styles. They hope to carry more accessories, shoes, and swimwear. There will be a lot more variety in the styles so that more people can enjoy the store. Hayes wants everyone to feel “safe and heard in the store.”
Hayes has many exciting and high-quality brands such as Lush, Le Lis, and Ginger and June. They love these brands, but would also like to draw “focus [to] brands that give back.” Bitch Sticks is a brand that gives all its proceeds to victims of domestic violence and helps spread awareness. We want to “raise funds for people who need it,” said Hayes.
Hayes Boutique will be having a grand opening event on Saturday, May 20 at the store; they officially opened in Hyde Park on Monday, May 1. Hayes said the store is “dog friendly, so please bring your dogs.” You can expect drinks, prizes, and lots of fun at the event along with a guest brand visiting to do permanent jewelry for guests. They are now located at 1609 N. 13th St. Anyone is welcome!