The Hayes Company Boutique, a women-owned and run clothing store, is moving from downtown Boise to Hyde Park.

 Cassidy Garner

“The universe knew we needed something better,” said Janie Hayes, owner, and founder of Hayes Company Boutique. This woman-run and -owned boutique, once located in downtown Boise, is moving to Hyde Park — quadrupling in size. Hayes is “sad to be leaving on terms that are not the best” with construction around their downtown location negatively affecting their business and surrounding businesses, but could not be more excited for the new spot in Hyde Park.

Hayes went to school for merchandising then decided to move back to Boise. She had worked as a server since she was 14 years old and had always found it to be a good money-making job anywhere. But eventually, she realized how exhausting it was, and found that she hated serving. So, she started her online business in 2018 and a few years later her downtown location fell into her lap. With business slowing down, Hayes found the Hyde Park location and knew it was meant to be. She said she felt “robbed of the sadness of leaving” because they are all so excited about their new location.

