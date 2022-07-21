T.S. Elliot revolutionized the images of heaven and hell in 1945 with his novel “The Great Divorce.” Instead of hell being a torturous, blazing inferno, it was a drab and grey town, with people living there by their own choice.
“Our costume designer,” said Christa Scott-Reed, “put all of the people that come from hell in all shades of grey — down to every accessory. Every jacket, every glove, every hat is using shades of grey and black and white, so that when they come to this beautiful, lush, gorgeous, amazing place that is heaven — they really stand out.”
Scott-Reed is acting in and directing a play based on T.S. Elliot’s work. As part of a national tour, Scott-Reed and three other actors will perform at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the Morrison Center. Tickets start at $49 on the Morrison Center’s website.
It is produced by the Fellowship for Performing Arts, a not-for-profit New York City-based production company that produces theatre and film based on Christian worldviews.
The play itself is about a group of people in hell who go on a bus ride to the outskirts of paradise. Each person gets to choose whether to stay or return to hell, which is a choice that proves more difficult than they imagined.
“People really seem to engage with C.S. Lewis’s imaginative look,” said Max McLean, founder and artistic director of the fellowship, “at the human tendency to hold on to something they ultimately can’t keep and lose something better that could be their’s forever. Only Lewis can bring this to life in a way that is entertaining, witty and delightfully challenging.”
McLean, Scott-Reed and the fellowship have been putting on this show for over nine years. They’ve made many changes since their first adaption, including adding another actor to help play the dozens of characters in the play and upgrading technology and lighting.
“We have a massive, gorgeous LED screen behind the stage,” Scott-Reed said, “that sort of stretches the play into almost a filmic world where you see these gorgeous images of heaven or these gray, drab images of hell projected behind the actors.”
Much of the fellowship’s goal is to have plays and films based on a Christian worldview that are highly intellectually stimulating.
“The goal of doing this type of spiritually-meaningful theater is not to preach at anybody,” Scott-Reed said. “It’s not interesting. It’s been done. … What you want to do is bring people in by theatricalizing pretty amazing ideas with an extremely entertaining and artistically very well executed piece of art. Then let it work its magic on people.”
Scott-Reed said people can choose how they respond to it.
“They may walk away just going, ‘Well, this was a fun show,’” Scott-Reed said, “Or they may walk away moved on a deeper level. Either way, it’s fine.”