When I was 20 years old, living in Brooklyn with my brother, his girlfriend and their two cats, the three of us would often get stoned and exhale our smoke into the ears of the cats, getting them high. I know, I know, this is certainly a form of animal cruelty, but we would derive hours of laughter from watching one of the cats become lethargic and sidle up to his food bowl to have some munchies while the other would become paranoid and edgy. While this kind of minimal exposure to cannabis isn’t excessively harmful, there are many negative consequences to allowing your pets to ingest weed in any form. Much safer, though in a legal gray area, at least in Idaho, is CBD for pets. Read on to find out everything you need to know about weed and your pets.
Ingesting Weed
Leaving weed around, in any form—edibles, bud, even second-hand smoke—for your pet to find and ingest is a big no-no. Firstly, THC in any amount is toxic to dogs. Ingesting it can cause balance problems, irregular heartbeat, or worse. Many of the edible forms of weed, like brownies or other treats, contain ingredients like chocolate and butter that are also harmful to dogs; when combined, ingesting these kinds of treats can spell double trouble in terms of toxicity.
“Edible forms of marijuana ‘double down’ on the toxicity, as the oil or plant is generally combined with something else that can be toxic to the pet,” said Caroline Wilde, staff veterinarian at Trupanion, a medical insurer for pets. “For example, a pot brownie contains THC, which, while toxic, is generally less potentially harmful than the chocolate it is combined with. Depending on the amount and type consumed, chocolate can cause heart rhythm disturbances and seizures, and can even be fatal at high enough doses.”
Looking at its database of more than 800,000 dogs and cats, Trupanion reports that it sees 10 times the amount of claims involving cannabis ingestion than that of alcohol; to date, Trupanion has paid out over $820,000 in marijuana toxicity claims.
“If you are concerned that your pet ingested marijuana, I recommend seeking immediate veterinary advice so your vet can determine what (if any) next steps should be taken, and so that the absorption of any toxic substance can be minimized,” said Dr. Wilde. “I would also note what form the pet ate, as different parts of the plant have different levels of toxicity, and what it is mixed with can also affect degree of toxicity.” Depending on how much was eaten and how recently, your vet may be able to induce vomiting, give them activated charcoal to absorb some of the THC, or if your pet is sedate, offer fluids and monitor.
CBD and Pets
So, what about when it comes to CBD? This one’s a bit of a gray area in terms of what is and isn’t legal, particularly by state. In 2018, the Agriculture Improvement Act, or Farm Bill, passed, removing hemp and its derivatives from the Controlled Substances Act of 1970 and making hemp-derived CBD with less than 0.3% THC federally legal (before this, CBD and hemp were considered Schedule 1 drugs). As the market for CBD products for human consumption exploded, so did products for pets, including oils, treats, tinctures, sprays, cookies and more. Use of CBD products for pets has been shown to help with anxiety, chronic pain, inflammation and high-stress environments like the Fourth of July or long road trips.
Nielsen, a data and market measurement firm, predicts that CBD pet products will represent 3–5% of all cannabidiol sales in the country by 2025. It’s important to note that CBD products for human consumption should never be given to pets.
Pet CBD in Idaho
As the state with some of the strictest cannabis-related laws in the nation, Idaho was a latecomer to the CBD game, with the state legislature only passing a law legalizing licensed production and handling of hemp in 2021—with the exception of pet products. In 2022, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) stopped the sale of hemp and CBD products for pets, banning all sales after Nov. 1, 2022. Though hemp and hemp-derived CBD are federally legal to produce, CBD and hemp are federally illegal as pet food—and, more specifically, animal feed—ingredients. Though pet food is clearly different than animal feed, which is meant for livestock, pet food is regulated under the same authority, meaning that whatever regulations apply to livestock feed apply to pet food. The concern is over human safety from ingesting animals who have ingested products with CBD—something that obviously doesn’t apply to pets. But also food and treats, oils and tinctures and other items labeled as “supplements” for pets containing CBD are illegal.