While the circus is historically better known for the odds and oddities, fairs certainly have their “fair” share — and the Western Idaho Fair is definitely no stranger to the weird and wacky. With comedy, magic, unique animals, acrobatics, live music and shows that can’t even fit into a category, the 2023 fair, taking place now through Aug. 27, is full of entertainment that you won’t want to miss.
Silver Starlets, Carnival Gate, Friday, Aug. 18 to Thursday, Aug. 24Silver Starlets, an all-female aerial acrobatic show, will have 20+ performances throughout this year’s fair, so be sure to take a few minutes and stop by. The show, put on by acrobats Molly Keczan and Libby Sparks, features a range of tricks as the performers soar through the air.
The stage for the Starlets’ performance is a 20-foot free-standing trapeze rig — Keczan and Sparks will “twist, tumble, bend, climb and fall” across the stage. Each Silver Starlets show is scheduled to run for 45 minutes.
Sea Lion Splash, Bronco Motors Pavilion, Friday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 27The animals are, arguably, some of the best parts of the Western Idaho Fair —most of the animals, however, don’t put on shows quite like the Sea Lion Splash. A staple of the Western Idaho Fair, the Sea Lion Splash features a handful of sea lions performing tricks such as “balancing balls, catching rings, gymnastic performances, handstands and more.”
The sea lions were all rescued from the wild for various reasons and have been working with their trainers for many years, according to the show’s website. Sea Lion Splash is licensed by the NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Sea Lion Splash is running throughout the entire fair — each show will be roughly 30 minutes, followed by a two to three hour break for the animals.
Chris Mabrey, CWI Community Stage, Friday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 27It’s not a true fair experience if you don’t get hypnotized at least once. Luckily, world-renowned hypnotist, Chris Mabrey, will have shows running throughout the entirety of the fair. Mabrey’s interactive show features a “blend of mind-bending hypnotism, comedy and charm that will leave you amazed and entertained.”
Mabrey’s show relies on volunteers being willing to go on stage and be hypnotized, so don’t be afraid to put your hand up. Since he was just nine years old, Mabrey has been learning about hypnosis — he has a degree in psychotherapy and a master’s in natural language processing. Each of his shows will run for one hour and the audience is sure to be “left wondering how he managed to do it.”
Leapin’ Louie, Commercial Tire Stage, Wednesday, Aug. 23 to Sunday, Aug. 27Get ready for the high-energy, comedy cowboy Leapin’ Louie. This comedian not only tells jokes, but also performs impressive lasso and whip tricks, unicycle stunts, juggling and more. Performing nearly 250 shows a year, Leapin’ Louie has spent the past several decades perfecting his craft. His shows typically start at 2:30 p.m. and run for 30 minutes every few hours.
In addition to the unique shows running throughout the fair, the Grandstand Stage still has some evening concerts left including Bush at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 24, and Justin Moore at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25..
All shows at the Western Idaho Fair are free to attend with admission to the fairgrounds. Admission is $12 for those 12 and up; $10 for seniors over 65; $9 for kids 6 to 11; 5 and under get in free. The full lineup of this year’s entertainment, including showtimes, can be found at idahofair.com.