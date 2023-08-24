Support Local Journalism


While the circus is historically better known for the odds and oddities, fairs certainly have their “fair” share — and the Western Idaho Fair is definitely no stranger to the weird and wacky. With comedy, magic, unique animals, acrobatics, live music and shows that can’t even fit into a category, the 2023 fair, taking place now through Aug. 27, is full of entertainment that you won’t want to miss.

Silver Starlets, Carnival Gate, Friday, Aug. 18 to Thursday, Aug. 24Silver Starlets, an all-female aerial acrobatic show, will have 20+ performances throughout this year’s fair, so be sure to take a few minutes and stop by. The show, put on by acrobats Molly Keczan and Libby Sparks, features a range of tricks as the performers soar through the air.

