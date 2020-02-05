Mankind's favorite creations—art and coffee—are banding together this year for another Valentine season filled with neighborly love, silent auctioning and overall good feelings. Over 250 local artists will participate in the 27th Annual Valentine for AIDS art benefit show hosted by the Flying M Coffeehouse.
“It’s such a good cause,” said Jessica Pallante, manager of Boise’s Flying M’s gift shop.
In order to prepare for such a popular and art-packed event, the coffeeshop has transformed into a stunning art auction haven for the masses, but it’s business as usual as far as the coffee counter is concerned. As for the gift shop, the staff has stashed away the merch, shifted the shelves and affixed an abounding amount of art to every available surface. In an uncommon move, the shop has opted to throw a special party for participating artists before the exhibition opens—an opportunity to reconnect and celebrate each other.
Local artist and Boise State Professor Laurie Blakeslee has yet to miss a year showcasing her art at Valentine for AIDS. Her most recent work focuses on stitching and embroidering popular and edgy song lyrics into vintage linens.
“The variety of art is really amazing,” said Blakeslee. “It’s a consistently well put together event every year.”
Valentine for AIDS is immensely popular with the public, as well as artists like Blakeslee. Space on the walls is limited, however, and artists can wait as long as two years before Flying M can find a slot for their work, and staff at the downtown coffee shop keep an eye toward the pieces of art that fetch the best prices.
“Usually the stain glass pieces get higher bids,” said Pallante, “It’s always surprising to see how high pieces go for.”
Last year, Valentine for AIDS raised over $30,000, and since its inception, the silent auction has raised over $500,000. Money raised benefits the Safety Net for AIDS Program of Boise or SNAP, which assists with housing, utility bills, groceries and medical insurance payments for locals living with HIV/AIDS. Last year almost 100 people used SNAP for emergency financial assistance and nearly 200 for food vouchers.
All types of media are presented each year from oil paintings, carvings, photography, pottery, jewelry and more. Donated pieces of art will be displayed and auctioned off starting Thursday, Feb. 6., until Sunday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m.
—Arianna Creteau