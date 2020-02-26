On Sunday, March 1, Boise art buffs will have an opportunity to kill four birds with one stone. By bidding on art at the Art Revival exhibition and silent auction, they can decorate their homes, support two local nonprofits, give secondhand art a new lease on life and fight climate change all at the same time.
Organized by local nonprofits the Zero Waste Boise Institute and The ReUse Market, Art Revival will run from 2 p.m.-4:30 p.m. and put more than 40 donated works of art on display at the Gem Center for the Arts. The selection includes secondhand or upcycled pieces by Treasure Valley artists Linda Capps, Rick Friesen, Ward Hooper, Pam McKnight and April VanDeGrift. The fundraiser was the brainchild of ZWBI founder Jillien Eijckelhof, whose lightbulb flicked on when she realized she had art sitting unappreciated in her own home. Instead of sending it to the landfill where it would contribute to the waste her organization fights against, she reached out to ReUse Market President/Director Joanie Scofield for help throwing an event that would give it a second chance and raise funds for both nonprofits in the process.
“For us at Zero Waste Boise, it’s very important that we live our mission in every possible way, and that includes with our fundraising events,” Eijckelhof said. “We’re a bit limited in our fundraising. I’m never going to be able to send out a mass mailing that creates a lot of paper waste. I’m never going to be able to organize a race where we are screen printing hundreds of T-shirts, because I know the environmental cost of having produced those T-shirts. So we have to be very selective and we have to be very creative.”
Last fall, ZWBI and The ReUse Market started collecting paintings, sculptures, photographs and prints that were gathering dust or on the verge of being tossed. As of Feb. 23, Scofield said the partners had collected over 80 pieces of artwork. Those were whittled down to just over 40, then sorted into categories like “Cabin Art” and “Landscapes” by a selection committee including Eijckelhof, Scofield, One Stone Art Coach Teal Gardner, Art for All founder Mary Jussel, and “found art” artist Pam McKnight. There is something available for every aesthetic, ranging from a colorful pear still life to a vase shaped like a cluster of asparagus and a meticulous painting of the Notre Dame cathedral.
“It’s no longer just about recycling paper, plastic, and aluminum. It’s about keeping everything out of the landfill that we can, especially creative works,” Scofield wrote in a press release.
Tickets to the event are $8 in advance or $12 at the door, and guests will browse to live music from local singer/songwriter Naomi Psalm.