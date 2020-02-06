At a reception held at Flying M Coffeehouse the evening of Feb. 6, scores of artists and onlookers chatted and made initial bids on more than 250 works of art during the kickoff of the 27th-annual Valentine For AIDS silent auction.
Each year, Flying M clears its walls and loads them with art from folks across the Treasure Valley, putting them up for auction, which, this year, ends at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Last year, the charity auction raised $30,000 for SNAP, a charity that provides assistance to people living with HIV/AIDS; and over the history of the event, Flying M has directed approximately $500,000 to the program.