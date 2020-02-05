Teresa Tamura: Honoring Shiren, The Japanese Experience at Minidoka
In Japanese, the word shiren means “trial, test, challenge or hardship.” Photographer Teresa Tamura explores how Japanese Americans lived through shiren during their time at the Minidoka War Relocation Center in her book, Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp. Tamura, a third-generation Japanese American from Idaho, included in her book 180 black-and-white photographs, survivor stories, artifacts made in the camp and essays that amalgamate it all together. The artist gifted Boise State University a collection of photographs from the book and an exhibition in the SUB has been running since Jan. 12, and continues until Feb. 23. There will also be a reception and artist talk at 5 p.m. on Feb. 13. 7 a.m.-midnight. FREE. The SUB, 1700 W. University Dr., Boise, boisestate.edu/finearts.