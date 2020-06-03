For three years, the Idaho chapter of the Western Federation of Watercolor Societies planned to host the society’s annual competition for the first time in the state’s history. But all that planning seemed to crash down in a heap when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted organizers to cancel the original three-month exhibition at the Idaho State Museum.
“It was pretty disappointing—just disheartening,” WFWS-45 Project Chairman Anne Watson Sorensen said.
However, that didn’t stop Watson Sorensen from working to ensure the public still got to see the artwork. With help from the Riverside Hotel in Boise, the WFWS will now hold an abbreviated version of the 45th-annual show Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, in the Riverside Hotel Ballroom.
“We invite you to quietly engage. Immerse yourself in the comfort of this beautiful art. Let the creativity of this show help guide your own path to the new normal. Our world has changed, but the healing qualities of art have not,” Watson Sorensen said.
When WFWS-45 first cancelled the show, Watson Sorensen had already received the winning paintings, so she invited her team leaders over to her studio to view the art.
“When I would see them even look at the show, it was like they were transcended out of this gloomy quarantine state,” Watson Sorensen said. “It just changed their countenance completely. And then I thought that these paintings, which are incredible, have got to be seen. If it could even have this effect on more people right now, it could be really healing.”
She and her team decided that more people needed to view the art. They thought about holding a members-only showing in a gymnasium, but decided that the public should be able to enjoy the show, too.
Within just a few weeks, organizers had worked everything out for a public viewing of the 100 winning paintings at the new location at the Riverside Hotel. Watson Sorensen said everything came together so seamlessly that it was like this show was “meant to be.”
“Did we have to do this? No, not at all, but we felt like it needed to be seen,” she said. “It’s an extraordinary show anyways, but to see that it could actually help people during this time. It’s exciting.”
In the process of getting everything ready, the name of the show was changed from Watercolors Rock the Gem State to Watercolors Breathe Life into the Gem State to reflect the healing aspect Watson Sorensen hopes all who come and view the show will find.
The final 100 paintings were chosen by juror Stephen Quiller from a field of approximately 1,000 works from artists hailing from eight western states. Guests will be able to vote on their favorite painting to receive a People’s Choice award.
The paintings will be on display from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. each day of the show. Admission is free, and face masks are required.