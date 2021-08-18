A totally self-taught artist, Keenen Calvin started drawing when he was young and that’s fairly unsurprising given that his mother and brother are both artists. Something about art grabbed Calvin and, although he had always drawn, a junior high planetarium demonstration is what really got him interested.
“I think that my style is like if you’re stepping into my own planetarium,” said Calvin. “When I saw the planetarium stuff I thought it was rad. I’ve always been fascinated with space and so I started studying it in my own way. I went down a space wormhole, especially looking at space and NASA photography. It made me know what I wanted to paint.”
Calvin works out of a studio in Garden City. He mainly paints in oil and prefers to work on larger pieces. His art is, well, spacey but beyond just painting pictures of space, Calvin also brings different images into the foreground. The results are paintings that grab the eye to the canvas and hold it there. To view the art, purchase prints or request commissions people can go to Calvin’s Instagram page keenencal6.
Calvin moved to Idaho in 1993 began skateboarding and painting graffiti and said he started realizing he was pretty good at it. He’s never gone to school for art but said he learned a lot of what he knows from street painting. The thing he really likes about oils is the ability to move the canvas and that he can be more detailed. When you’re painting on a wall there’s not really a chance to get a different perspective. Yet, he found similarities between the two. In both, one works from dark to light colors and the mediums blend in a similar way.
“I learned from graffiti and doing things over and over again,” said Calvin, “and I took that into oil painting. Learning that way, I think, really helped me to create my own style in graffiti and fast-forward to today, I think I do that with my paintings.”
When he paints, Calvin doesn’t just start with an idea. He also does a lot of different research with historical photographical location. He’s particularly drawn to deep space photography and that comes across in his pieces. He said it took him a while to get his style locked in and he even watched hours of Bob Ross. He would record the shows so he could pause it and copy techniques.
Calvin’s work is a great example of self-determination coupled with natural artistic ability. Most pieces are large but he also does smaller work, takes commissions and has all of his work available in prints. He’s had a few art shows around Boise and is painting at this year’s Goathead Festival a giant goat-head spaceship. The Boise Goathead Fest is 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28 at Cecil D. Andrus Park. Additionally, he has an upcoming show, hopefully in October, at the Java location in downtown Boise. Calvin is also looking to sell a lot of the art he’s made to make way for the new. People can contact him on Instagram about pricing.