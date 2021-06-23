This month the artist exhibiting at the Flying M is Megan the Maker, aka The Naked Neighbor, also works in the M's gift shop. According to her bio, when she's not working at the gift shop, she's still working in her studio. Her exhibit titled "Life is Beautiful" is colorful and intriguing.
"[It] is inspired by the good and bad times in life," states her bio. "That beauty can be found through the BS. That even with the worst life has to offer, life IS worth living and sticking around for."
People can view the collection and get more information at the downtown Flying M.