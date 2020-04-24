For nearly two weeks, Boise photographer Angie Smith held herself in quarantine. She received a test for COVID-19, but it took 13 days for a lab to tell her she didn't have the disease. When she stepped out of her self-imposed exile, she immediately got to work on her latest project, 19 Love Stories.
"I wanted to show all sides of this, how it's affecting people financially, physically," she said about the pandemic. "I feel like I wasn't getting many real human stories from the local or even national media."
19 Love Stories is a collection of photographs Smith took at a distance of people who have had an impact during one of the most trying times in living memory in a style that may remind viewers of Humans of New York. Her images capture small business owners, families and individuals in a portrait style, and accompanying each is a vignette telling the story of the subject: Katy DeVries, who has been donating to the Idaho Foodbank and raising awareness of the travails facing Idaho farmers; Rahma Ali, who owns Tawakal African Shop in Boise, and who told Smith that "we have to keep washing our hands and clean and pray"; and others.
Smith said some stories have been easier to capture than others. Business owners and people on the street have been easiest, but package deliverers and especially health care workers have not been forthcoming with their experiences because of constraints put on them by their employers when dealing with the press and documentarians.
"When you're starting to embark on a project like this, and we're all in this territory that's unknown to us, that manifests in a lot of different ways," she said. "I really had no idea how open people would be to being interviewed. I expected to get more 'now' from people because of the sensitivity of this time, but most individuals I've asked to interview have said yes. One thing that's difficult: There are sectors of employment where I've gotten hard nos."
This isn't Smith's first go-around giving a proverbial voice to people who have historically been lost in the milieu. In 2016, she produced Stronger Shines the Light Inside, an outdoor exhibition of photos and interviews with refugees living in Boise. She also produced the Open Air Archive, which expanded historic photos of Idaho's earliest immigrants on the walls of downtown businesses, many of which are still in place today.
Connecting Smith's body of work in Boise is a sense of people's connectedness. Early immigrants and latter-day refugee Boiseans created new communities to survive and make their mark on the City of Trees. The COVID-19 pandemic, she said, has had a similar unifying effect on people here.
"Really, the messages in these interviews—there are messages of hope, messages of community. There's a reinforcing and reshaping of the sentiment that the community of Boise has really showed up," she said. "People have really stepped up to support each other during this time."
Smith said she would like to continue to expand the project, which is currently available on a Facebook and Instagram, and ultimately have an open-air exhibition once the spread of the virus has subsided.
"I want to keep sharing stories every day on all the channels, and once we're able to gather physically together, I want to have a big physical exhibition," she said. "A lot of my work in the past has taken place in public places, but most likely because of the way we'll live our lives, it's probably safer to have an exhibition in a public space rather than an enclosed space."