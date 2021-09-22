Ceramics artist Sasha Barrett was named one of the emerging artists of 2019 by Ceramics Monthly magazine. He makes both functional and decorative ceramic pots and even tries his hand at making clay stools. His work is somehow both delicate and rustic and he makes a lot of different things from teacups, to mortar and pestles — and even a whiskey sipper.
BW interviewed Barrett by email and learned a little bit about his influences, what he’s working on currently and where people can find his art: Sashabarrettceramics.com.
You work in ceramics — can you please explain how you came to work in that medium and your creative process?
Drawing has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. My mom in my hometown of Sumy, Ukraine would take me to after-school drawing classes. That continued on through my grade school career. My high school ceramic teacher was a portrait drawer and after school he gave me some pointers. And told me to sign up for a ceramics class next semester, and so I did. Like many people I was entranced with the wheel. I remember really enjoying the three-dimensional aspects of pots at first. It was so different and exciting to me, being so used to paint on paper.
You’re originally from the Ukraine and now you’re located in Boise — can you speak to how the different places have impact on your art, if at all?
I moved to America when I was 10. My childhood in Ukraine was full of adventure, and being an adult now I really cherish that. In the past 7 years or so I have found myself obsessing over Ukrainian folk art. Folk art and craft in general is where I find my inspiration. It tells stories of how people lived and still live. I reference Ukrainian pottery as much as I can; working with earthenware, using slip application, and decorating the surfaces. A part of me feels like making this work keeps me tied to the place I’m from.
If you could explain your art and style to the viewer, what would you say and, what themes or concepts are you working to convey with your work?
My style would be called maybe gestural a bit. Loose with brushwork and tool marks. It references folk art, as well as the subject of function. I really care and want people to use my pots. A lot of my forms I think of as if Asian ceramics and Ukrainian ceramics had a baby. I have always been drawn to Asian forms, specifically Japan. I love forms that capture a sense of volume and presence. I love wavy “wabi sabi” elements to the Asian craft world. I think it comes out in my work.
What is currently influencing your work?
Currently I’m looking at a lot of contemporary design. Furniture and fashion, mostly. Some of the shapes that shoes are being made into really interest me. In the studio now I am starting to explore shapes I haven’t given much attention to before. Orb vases and thick rim bowls is what I’m working on today. I have been battling the stool for the past year it seems. I attempt them and seem to always get cracks at the seat part. Making stools out of clay is something that has been done many times by many different cultures. It’s exciting and new to me and I’ll keep trying to build them.
You have a number of projects but are there any upcoming exhibits or projects people can be on the lookout for, what’s in store for the future?
Next summer I have a duo show at In Tandem Gallery in North Carolina. I’m thrilled because it’s a gallery I’ve followed for some time now. In the spring I’m collaborating with a design shop based out of New York to come out with a line of pottery designed by the both of us. That shop is called Sunny’s-Pop. I also have really put in a lot of work to my online shop and site (sashabarrettceramics.com) and update that regularly. I’m hoping to continue traveling and learning from other makers around the country — and maybe world.