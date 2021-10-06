Dan Haywood, a visual and musical artist from Bozeman, Montana who uses the moniker Animoscillator, creates new media artwork by combining progressive, vintage and retro technology using analog video feedback.
“I can utilize old retro video mixers from the ‘90s and then take the output and plug it to the input,” said Haywood,” and then I manipulate it through digital effects. I was born in the ‘80s grew up in the ‘90s and I’ve always loved the look of retro tech and screens. The other day I realized I’ve kinda surrounded myself with it.”
Haywood emerged himself further when he packed a car in Bozeman with his monitors to come to Treefort and put up an installation. It was shown at The Sanctuary. There were six screens that played a 15-minute loop in different times. For those who didn’t catch his art at Treefort, Haywood also makes electronic music, has an installation, partnered with Volcom for a clothing line and toured regionally with a Pink Floyd Tribute band doing the visuals.
The genre he works in is an emerging art form. It’s eye-catching and interesting but also carries a bit of the uncanny, that feeling of familiar and unfamiliar at the same time. Haywood’s been experimenting with the medium for over five years, although he said he’s always been into video art.
His work is a strobe-like blend of new with retro, throwback visuals. He uses CRT TVs, he said they provide the look he’s going for. For anyone who grew up in the ‘80s the art evokes a feeling of nostalgia … think Max Headroom, MTV, Gleaming the Cube and all things neon.
“Often I make the videos for the music I make, so I aim to make it work with the mood of the music,” said Haywood, “I would say I have a flashy and chaotic style that happens when I run it through my effects; it gets real strobey. I love how it all comes together, the old and the new.”
People can get more information about commissions and the art and music Haywood makes by following him on Instagram, @Animoscillator.